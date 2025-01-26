New study reveals that more than 600,000 illegal migrants are residing in London

(MENAFN) A new study has revealed that more than 600,000 illegal migrants are residing in London, comprising approximately 60% of the estimated 1 million illegal immigrants in the UK. The research, commissioned by Thames Water, was conducted to assess hidden service users and help meet demand. It produced estimates ranging from 390,355 to 585,533 illegal migrants in the capital, with a median figure of 487,944.



The study, compiled by Edge Analytics and experts from Leeds University, used various data sources, including Pew Research Center and the London School of Economics, along with National Insurance registrations, to estimate the number of illegal migrants across the UK. Many of these migrants initially entered the country for work, study, or tourism but overstayed their visas.



While the Home Office has not released comprehensive data on illegal migration, it has reported a surge in arrivals via the English Channel, with over 150,000 migrants entering the UK by boat since 2018. British officials are also engaging with countries like Turkey and Vietnam to reduce the flow of migrants to the UK.



The UK government has announced a series of measures to address illegal immigration, including stricter enforcement, more return flights, and penalties for employers hiring illegal workers. These policies have faced criticism for lacking detail and failing to address the broader human rights concerns surrounding migration.

MENAFN26012025000045015687ID1109129843