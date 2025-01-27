Madhuri Dixit Spends Family Time In The City Of Lakes

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Madhuri Dixit along with her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, enjoyed a peaceful family getaway in the picturesque city of lakes, Udaipur.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shriram shared a glimpse of the family vacation through a series of photos. Alongside it, he wrote in the caption,“Happy Monday, guys! Hope u enjoyed Republic Day and ur weekend. Was in Udaipur for the last the weekend. It's was a walk through history, old and new. Got to spend time with the prince of Udaipur and see his palace and talk to so many amazing people. #IncredibleIndia never ceases to enchant us. Jai Hind!.”

In the images, Madhuri and Shriram can be seen twinning in white outfits. The couple also happily posed together a lovely selfie.

Yesterday, Dr. Nene shared a video of his parents talking about his sons Arin and Ryan. Recalling their younger years, Madhuri Dixit's mother-in-law shared how Arin was always incredibly protective of his younger brother, Ryan. In a recent video posted by Madhuri's husband, Dr. Nene, on his YouTube channel, his mother fondly reminisced about the time when her grandsons were young, with Arin constantly looking out for Ryan and shielding him from the world.

When Dr. Nene asked his mother what she had noticed in them while growing up, she said,“He was so protective about his brother Ryan. He would always say, 'He is my brother, my younger brother'. No matter where he went, you (Arin) were protecting him.” When asked about their current equation, she quipped,“I haven't seen them that close now.”

The Devdas actress joined in on the family conversation and shared a heartwarming story, revealing that Ryan is just as protective of his older brother, Arin. She recalled a memorable moment when a young Ryan courageously stood up to a bully who had pushed Arin, showcasing his strong sense of loyalty and care for his sibling.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.”