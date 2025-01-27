Asia-Pacific News In Brief (January 27, 2025)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) APCO Picks New Global Senior Director And Senior Director

- APCO has named crisis, corporate reputation, and policy comms veteran Danny Phan as its new global senior director. Before joining APCO, Phan served as the global chief strategy officer and managing director of the Asia Pacific region at Wachsman, a Web3, blockchain, and fintech consultancy. In addition to Phan, Chin Ann Ho is also joining APCO as a senior director. Ho previously worked at Wachsman, where he oversaw the firm's operations in Singapore, building and managing teams that delivered work at the intersection of technology, finance, and policy.Leon Communications Nabs Praveen Randhawa

- PR and communications consultancy Leon Communications has named Praveen Randhawa as a senior advisor to the firm. Randhawa brings 25 years of communications experience across public and private sector organisations. She has served in leadership positions across the Singapore government and public sector. She led public affairs at the Singapore Economic Development Board, managing a number of high-profile business critical issues, and at the Ministry of Law, she served concurrently as Press Secretary to the Minister for Law and Communications Director overseeing corporate, policy, and industry communications.The Marketing Society Revamps Singapore Leadership

- The Marketing Society has unveiled new key leadership updates within its Singapore hub as the organisation continues to strengthen its commitment to empowering marketers to thrive and lead, raising marketing's positive impact across the Asia-Pacific region. Gita De Beer, global director of strategic initiatives at Heineken, takes on the role of its new chair in Singapore alongside six new board members. In addition to this leadership change, The Marketing Society is delighted to welcome six newly appointed board members. These are Amrita Randhawa, CEO, of Singapore & Southeast Asia, Publicis Groupe, Cindy Tan, managing director, global clients APAC, Meta, Lex Bradshaw-Zanger, chief marketing & digital officer SAPMENA, L'Oréal Groupe, Severine Vauleon, global brand vice president, Unilever (Lux), Siew Ting Foo, transformational growth leader and author (ex HP/Diageo/Mars/Unilever) and Sohil Tiwari, chief financial officer APAC, ex Mastercard.