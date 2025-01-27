Egypt Sent Large Aid Convoy To Gaza Amid Ceasefire
Date
1/27/2025 12:06:11 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
CAIRO, Jan 27 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt sent a convoy of 305 trucks of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, yesterday.
The Egyptian Cabinet said in a statement that, Egypt's Tahya Misr Fund, provided the convoy, which includes 4,200 tonnes of food and humanitarian aid, along with 11 equipped ambulances.
Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, who attended the launch of the convoy, said, it is the fifth of its kind organised by the fund and civil society institutions, to provide aid and relief to the Palestinian people in Gaza, according to the statement.
More than 4,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza during the first six days of the ongoing Israel-Hamas ceasefire, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S., which began on Jan 19, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.– NNN-MENA
MENAFN27012025000200011047ID1109131294
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.