Egypt Sent Large Aid Convoy To Gaza Amid Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Jan 27 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt sent a convoy of 305 trucks of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, yesterday.

The Egyptian Cabinet said in a statement that, Egypt's Tahya Misr Fund, provided the convoy, which includes 4,200 tonnes of food and humanitarian aid, along with 11 equipped ambulances.

Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, who attended the launch of the convoy, said, it is the fifth of its kind organised by the fund and civil society institutions, to provide aid and relief to the Palestinian people in Gaza, according to the statement.

More than 4,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza during the first six days of the ongoing Israel-Hamas ceasefire, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S., which began on Jan 19, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.– NNN-MENA