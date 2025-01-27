Hockley Hopeful Of Afghanistan Women's Match Becoming A Beacon Of Hope

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Nick Hockley, chief executive of Australia (CA), believes the match featuring an Afghanistan women's team in Melbourne is a 'real beacon of hope' for the females of the country.

The Afghanistan women's cricket team players, who are now settled in Melbourne and Canberra, respectively, following the takeover of the country by Taliban, will play a T20 match against a Cricket Without Borders XI at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Thursday morning.

It followed by the day-night Women's Ashes Test starting at the MCG later in the afternoon.

Hockley also revealed that the England and Wales Cricket Board are also keen to host Afghanistan women's team players for matches in the future.

"I think this is a first step. We've got colleagues from the ECB coming out for the women's Ashes, and there are conversations happening to support from England as well as from Australia. So I think the first piece is awareness.

"But I think it's going to be such an exciting day on Thursday, and my hope is that promotes lots of conversations, that this becomes an annual thing and then ultimately, that this team were able to compete on the international stage as is their want.

"I don't think any of us can comprehend what they've been through moving to a new country in such difficult circumstances, not speaking the language. I'm just inspired by their resilience, their love for the game and hopefully this game just raises awareness, a real beacon of hope," said Hockley to reporters on Monday.

Hockley also recalled the time when he was a witness to the Afghanistan women's team players getting their jerseys. "I was privy to a moment where they got to see their playing shirts for the first time with their names and numbers on the back, and you can just see how much it means to them.

“So I really hope this is kind of the first step of a really successful journey for this group, but also that this match shines a light on the fact that in places around the world not every woman and girl has a chance to play.

"So far, Australia hasn't played bilateral matches against Afghanistan since making the decision last year, citing "deteriorating human rights for women and girls in the country under Taliban rule".

But with Australia playing against Afghanistan in ICC tournaments, they faced accusations of being hypocritical.

Speaking on this, Hockley said they are just duty-bound to play against Afghanistan in global events. "We're duty bound under the terms of the arrangements for ICC events to play all our scheduled fixtures, so it goes back to what can we do that's in our control.

"We've played Afghanistan in other ICC events, so we've been clear and consistent from the very outset. You have to draw a line somewhere, and I think we've made our stance pretty clear.

“It's such a complex situation; it's bigger than cricket. But hopefully what you see this week is that we're doing those things that are within our direct control to be able make a positive difference.”