Atletico Madrid 1-1 Villarreal: Simeone's Side Drop More Points In Title Race
1/27/2025 12:06:38 AM
Villarreal held Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw in LaLiga on
Saturday as Samuel Lino's close-range effort in the second-half
cancelled out Gerard Moreno's opener, Azernews
reports citing BeInSports .
Atletico dominated proceedings throughout the match but it was
the visiting side who got the lead in the 29th minute, with Moreno
striking from the penalty spot after he was fouled from behind
inside the box.
Atletico equalised following a spell of pressure in the 58th
minute when Lino tapped home a rebound by the goalkeeper, who
failed to hold on to an Angel Correa strike from close range.
Winless in their last two league games after going through a
remarkable 15-game winning run in all competitions, Diego Simeone's
side have lost the LaLiga lead to Real Madrid, who are top on 46
points.
Behind Atletico are Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, level on 39
points. Villarreal are fifth on 34.
Real have a game in hand and could extend their lead even
further on top if they beat last-placed Valladolid later on
Saturday.
Moreno's goal made him the fifth player this century to score in
three successive away league games against Atletico, following in
the steps of Ronaldo, Samuel Eto'o, Gonzalo Higuain and Lionel
Messi.
Atleti did at least respond through Lino, with that one of eight
shots they had on target in the contest, compared to just one for
Villarreal – that being their goal.
After holding on, it means Villarreal have now collected points
in eight of their past 11 away games against Simeone's side in
LaLiga, having lost in eight of their previous 12 visits to this
part of Madrid.
