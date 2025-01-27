Atletico Madrid 1-1 Villarreal: Simeone's Side Drop More Points In Title Race

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Villarreal held Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw in LaLiga on Saturday as Samuel Lino's close-range effort in the second-half cancelled out Gerard Moreno's opener, Azernews reports citing BeInSports .

Atletico dominated proceedings throughout the match but it was the visiting side who got the lead in the 29th minute, with Moreno striking from the penalty spot after he was fouled from behind inside the box.

Atletico equalised following a spell of pressure in the 58th minute when Lino tapped home a rebound by the goalkeeper, who failed to hold on to an Angel Correa strike from close range.

Winless in their last two league games after going through a remarkable 15-game winning run in all competitions, Diego Simeone's side have lost the LaLiga lead to Real Madrid, who are top on 46 points.

Behind Atletico are Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, level on 39 points. Villarreal are fifth on 34.

Real have a game in hand and could extend their lead even further on top if they beat last-placed Valladolid later on Saturday.

Moreno's goal made him the fifth player this century to score in three successive away league games against Atletico, following in the steps of Ronaldo, Samuel Eto'o, Gonzalo Higuain and Lionel Messi.

Atleti did at least respond through Lino, with that one of eight shots they had on target in the contest, compared to just one for Villarreal – that being their goal.

After holding on, it means Villarreal have now collected points in eight of their past 11 away games against Simeone's side in LaLiga, having lost in eight of their previous 12 visits to this part of Madrid.