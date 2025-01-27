Tea Brand CHAGEE Names New Regional Comms Manager

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Tea brand CHAGEE has named Katrina Khoe as its new regional communications manager. Her focus will be on boosting CHAGEE's profile as an international tea brand through creative and strategic public relations, she told PRovoke exclusively.



“I'll be working on building awareness, creating excitement, and positioning CHAGEE as a leader in modern tea culture. In the months ahead, I'll be driving exciting PR campaigns around new store launches and other initiatives to connect with local communities and strengthen the brand's presence,” she said.



She added that by telling compelling stories, she wants to create meaningful engagement by showcasing CHAGEE's innovative tea approach.“I'm looking forward to being part of the journey to revolutionize how tea is appreciated and enjoyed today,” she said.



Khoe was previously with Foodpanda for just under five years. She joined the team in 2020 as its PR and influence marketing manager and quickly climbed the ladder to become its PR lead in 2024. Prior to her stint with Foodpanda, Khoe was with Rice Communications as an account manager.



"I'm so excited to join the CHAGEE team and help shape the brand's story as we grow. As a tea lover, it's amazing to be part of a mission that's all about redefining tea culture for today's generation, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern tastes and lifestyle,” said Khoe.



This comes shortly after CHAGEE Singapore picked Cheryl Lim as its new country head of brand and marketing in June last year. She now looks over CHAGEE's brand and marketing communications as the brand slowly returns to Singapore after leaving the country in January 2024. It now boasts six stores islandwide.



The brand recently caused quite a stir when it opened its latest Vivo City outfit. It invited down its brand ambassador, Thai singer Minnie from K-Pop group (G)I-DLE store for the grand opening which saw the mall packed to the brim with fans.

