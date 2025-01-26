Preparations Underway For QOC Half Marathon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Registrations have surged in recent days for the first-ever Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Half Marathon, set to take place on February 11 at Lusail Boulevard as part of the National Day celebrations. The event aims to inspire a culture of sports and encourage physical activity among people of all ages and abilities.

The race features four main categories catering to different ages and levels: the Half Marathon (21 kilometers), the 10-kilometer race, the 5-kilometer race, and the 1-kilometer Fun Run designed for the 6 to 14 age group.

Ahmed Al Jaber, Head of the QOC Championships and Sports Events Section and Head of the Race Technical Committee, expressed his delight at the overwhelming public response.

“We are witnessing exceptional enthusiasm from all segments of society, reflecting an increasing awareness of the vital role sports play in building a healthier community,” he said.

Preparations, he assured, are progressing at full speed to meet the highest organizational standards. Teams are hard at work ensuring the race routes are ready and all logistical needs are met, providing participants with a safe and unforgettable experience.

Al Jaber praised Lusail Boulevard as the perfect location for the race, noting its modern facilities and track record of hosting world-class events. Its state-of-the-art infrastructure and iconic reputation add a distinctive touch to the Half Marathon, making it an ideal setting for such an important event.

Encouraging the community to take part, Al Jaber invited everyone to register and experience a day that goes beyond competition. He emphasized that the Half Marathon aligns with QOC's vision of making sports an integral part of daily life, contributing to a healthier, more active society. Registration details are available through QOC's official social media channels.