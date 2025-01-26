Akhilesh Yadav Likely To Take A Dip At Sangam In Mahakumbh Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav was expected to reach Prayagraj from Lucknow by a charter flight at 11:30 am on Sunday. He may also take a dip at Sangam in Mahakumbh.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav extended his wishes for Republic Day. On his official X handle, Yadav wrote,

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to everyone on the auspicious festival of Republic Day !”

Mahakumbh Mela at Republic Day celebrations

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh portrayed Mahakumbh tableau at the 76th Republic Day at Kartavya Path in Delhi, highlighting the tale of 'Samudra Manthan' and devotion to Gods.

The tableau reflected the Mahakumbh Mela held in Prayagraj at the confluence of the river Ganga. It displayed a replica of Amrit Kalash tilted forward, symbolising the flow of the Amritdhara, immortal nectar. Surrounding the tableau were sadhus and saints blowing conch shells, performing 'Aachman' and meditating (meditation) while devotees bathed in the holy waters of Sangam. The background of the tableau showed murals and LED screens highlighting devotees ready for akharas and Amrit (royal) bathing.

It also showed technological and digital preparedness for Kumbh 2025, showcasing the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for fool-proof security and crowd management.

On Friday, Akhilesh Yadav defended Arvind Kejriwal after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticised the AAP leader over Yamuna river pollution.

While criticizing Yogi Adityanath , Akhilesh Yadav asked whether the Uttar Pradesh CM would dare drink water from the Yamuna River in Mathura.

"Before challenging others, people should dare sip water from the Yamuna, which flows through Mathura in their state," Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X.

“Those who challenge others should do 'Aachman' with Yamuna's water flowing through Mathura in their state,” he added.

Earlier, Adityanath, while campaigning during the Delhi Assembly polls, criticised Kejriwal for turning Yamuna into a“dirty drain.”