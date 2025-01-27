Ukrainian Long-Range Drones And Missiles Bringing War Back To Russia Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked all Ukrainian developers and manufacturers of long-range drones and missiles that reduce Russia's war potential.

He said this in a address, the text of which was published on his website, Ukrinform reports.

“I want to thank all Ukrainian developers and manufacturers of long-range drones and our missiles. Everyone can see their effectiveness – how our weapons are bringing the war back to Russia and reducing Russia's war potential,” he noted.

Zelensky said that unrest in Russia, decreased Russian capacity to sell and refine oil, and lower global oil prices are all necessary for peace.

“This year must be decisive, and our actions must shape our destiny. That is exactly what we are doing. And, of course, I extend my gratitude to all the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Special Operations Forces, all branches of our Armed Forces, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine – every individual who adds their strength and precision to Ukraine's capabilities,” he said.

As reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted facilities at the Ryazan Oil Refining Company, which provides supplies to the Russian army, as well as an enemy forward command post located near the village of Korenevo in Russia's Kursk region.