Air Defenses Engage Enemy Drones In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During an attack involving enemy drones in Kyiv region, air defense forces were actively engaged.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.

"Drones have been detected in the airspace. Air defense forces are engaging the targets," the post stated.

Residents of the region were urged to remain in shelters until the end of the air raid alert and to observe information silence refraining from recording or posting footage of the work of Ukraine's defenders.

As reported earlier, in the evening of January 26, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine detected the launch of several groups of strike drones by the Russian forces from different directions.