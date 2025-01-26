Weekly News: Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order, R-Day Celebrations, 26/11 Convict Tahawwur Rana's Extradition More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In this week's top news, we have Donald Trump's inauguration, India's 76th Republic Day Celebrations, Tahawwur Hussain Rana's extradition, controversy over TikTok, and developments in Saif Ali Khan's case and RG Kar rape and murder case. Here's all you need to know:

Trump's inauguration

The week kicked off with Donald taking oath as the 47th President of the United State . The oath was administered to him by Chief Justice John Roberts. After taking oath of office on January 20, Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders.

| Elon Musk accused of making Nazi gesture after Donald Trump's inauguration Birthright citizenship order

Hours after taking oath as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump signed a new executive order to block automatic birthright citizenship for children of people where neither parent is a citizen or lawful permanent resident in the country.

Donald Trump's birthright citizen order challenged a long-held interpretation of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which promises citizenship to any child born on American soil – this law excludes children of foreign diplomats.

However, on Thursday, a federal judge temporarily blocked Trump's administration from implementing the executive order curtailing the right to automatic birthright citizenship in the United States. The judge called the order "blatantly unconstitutional."

India's 76th Republic Day Celebrations

On Sunday, India celebrated its 76th Republic Day with grand parades across the country. Among the highlights was the participation of cultural and military displays showcasing India's rich history. In a first, a tri-services tableau, depicting the broader spirit of "jointness" among the armed forces, rolled down Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital.