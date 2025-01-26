Afghanistan's Envoy In France: Taliban Halts Consular Services In Bid For Embassy Control

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Homayoun Azizi, Afghanistan's ambassador to France, stated that the are attempting to pressure the embassy by cutting consular services in their bid to gain control of it.

In an interview with the voice of Azadi, Azizi criticized the Taliban for using the challenges faced by Afghan refugees abroad as a“political tool.” He emphasized that consular services are a fundamental right for citizens and should not be tied to ideologies.

Azizi added that the Taliban do not recognize consular services provided by the Afghan embassy in France. He explained that the group uses such tactics as leverage to push for the acceptance of their authority.

The Taliban have pressured embassies, consulates, and host countries to allow their representatives to take over diplomatic missions, aiming to secure international recognition and influence.

Since taking power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban regime has not been formally recognized by any country. Meanwhile, the Taliban has failed to meet its international obligations, including respecting human rights, women's rights, and the right to education and employment for women. Establishing an inclusive government in Kabul could pave the way for their recognition on the global stage.

The Taliban's use of consular and diplomatic services as a tool to push their agenda violates international norms and obligations. Meanwhile, Afghan refugees and citizens abroad continue to face immense hardships, with limited access to essential services and a lack of representation on the global stage.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram