Madhuri Dixit's Mother-In-Law Makes A Startling Revelation About Her Grandsons

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Madhuri Dixit's mother-in-law recently made some startling revelations about her grandsons, Arin and Ryan.

Recalling their younger years, she revealed how Arin was incredibly protective of his younger brother, Ryan. In a recent shared by Madhuri's husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, on his YouTube channel, his mother reminisced about the time when her grandsons were young, with Arin always shielding Ryan from the world.

When Dr. Nene asked his mother what she had noticed in them while growing up, she said,“He was so protective about his brother Ryan. He would always say, 'He is my brother, my younger brother'. No matter where he went, you (Arin) were protecting him.” When asked about their current equation, she quipped,“I haven't seen them that close now.”

Madhuri joined the family conversation and revealed that Ryan is just as protective of his older brother. She shared a memorable incident when a young Ryan stood up to a bully who had pushed Arin.

“I remember when Arin got pushed on the football ground, Ryan was just two and half years old. He just stood in front of that boy who had pushed Arin and said that, 'You cannot treat my brother like that. Do you know who I am? Do you know who he is? He is my brother.' It was amazing to see that.” To this, Ryan joked,“Parents can makeup anything about us when we were young and fool us,” the Dhak Dhak Girl shared.

Dr. Nene then asked his kids about the family values they've been taught. "Despite our family background, you both remain humble. We never raised you with silver spoons in your mouths," he remarked. Ryan responded, saying,“We were raised in a very different environment compared to many people I've met. Certainly, we've had a much easier life than most. As for being grounded, I wouldn't claim that myself. I can only hope people see me that way or that my actions reflect it.”

Dr. Nene shared the video on his Instagram handle and wrote in the caption,“Nothing beats a fun time with family! Check out my new YouTube video to join in on our whole conversation. #familytime #blessed #makingmemories.”