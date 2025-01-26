Future City To Position Telangana As Global Hub Of Tech, Innovation: Governor

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 26 (IANS) Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said the of Telangana is embarking on an ambitious vision for the state's future, including the development of Future City, which aims to position Telangana as a global hub for and innovation.

The state government has decided to set up an ambitious Artificial Intelligence (AI) City on a sprawling 200 acres in the Fourth City. The Governor addressed Republic Day celebrations at Parade Ground after unfurling the national flag in the presence of Chief A. Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues, and senior officials.

The Governor mentioned that infrastructure development remains pivotal to Telangana's growth. The expansion of the Metro rail network will ensure sustainable urban transit. The Musi River Rejuvenation Project is another ambitious initiative aimed at rejuvenating the river and its surroundings, transforming it into a vibrant urban space with enhanced ecological balance and recreational facilities.

“These projects collectively reflect the state government's commitment to the sustainable development of Hyderabad and improving the quality of life for the people who live in our thriving capital city,” he said.

The construction of elevated expressways and the Regional Ring Road will boost connectivity and mobility, supporting economic and social integration. The Governor also pointed out that agreements secured during the Davos summit brought investments worth over Rs.1.78 lakh crore, solidifying Telangana's reputation as a hub for IT, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals and sustainable development. These efforts are projected to generate 49,500 jobs and propel Telangana's industrial growth. By fostering a favourable environment for business and innovation, the state continues to attract global attention as a leader in industrial excellence. The State has become the hub of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in IT and pharma industries. The state government has come up with the Clean and Green Energy Policy 2025 that aims to ensure energy security for the state while striving to provide clean reliable and affordable power to consumers.

Stating that Telangana's vision is of a state that is united, inclusive, and progressive, he called for rededicating to the constitutional values of democracy, liberty, welfare, and equity.

Jishnu Dev Varma said that Telangana today stands at a pivotal moment in its history. The people's mandate of December 2023 has brought in a government that is committed to realizing the aspirations of every citizen, ensuring that governance is inclusive, transparent, and rooted in democratic principles and constitutional ideals.

He said the government was launching four key initiatives on Republic Day to enhance the quality of life for all sections of society. Under Rythu Bharosa, farmers will be provided financial assistance of Rs 12,000 per acre of arable land. The government is also launching Indiramma Aathmeeya Bharosa, which offers Rs 12,000 in financial support to landless agricultural labour families. To ensure food security for all, the government is issuing new ration cards. It also decided to provide super fine rice on ration cards.

Under Indiramma Indlu, a housing scheme, homeless and eligible families will receive financial assistance of Rs.5 lakhs to construct homes. The government has decided 27 to construct 4,50,000 houses in 2024-2025 with a budget of Rs 22,500 crore. The Governor said the government was committed to implementing six transformative guarantees namely free bus travel for women and transgenders, gas cylinder at Rs 500, free electricity of up to 200 units to poor families, enhancement of Aarogyasree limit and establishment of Telangana International school.

He listed out the welfare and development programmes undertaken by the government during the last year. Stating that agriculture remains the backbone of Telangana's economy, he said the state has achieved the remarkable feat of emerging as the state with the highest paddy production in the country with a record production of 1.59 crore tonnes during the 2024 rainy season. The government stood by its word and within 27 days implemented the Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver to alleviate financial burdens and fulfil the aspirations of farmers across the state. The benefit of the crop loan waiver has been extended to 25,35,934 farmers, amounting to a whopping Rs 20,616.89 crore.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission was constituted to provide necessary assistance and cooperation for the welfare of the farmers. A total of 566 Rythu Vedikas were set up with Audio Visual Media worth Rs.20.94 crore. Rythu Nestham is now operational in all 532 rural mandals of the state, enabling farmers, scientists, and administrators to engage in regular, structured video conferences. This initiative fosters knowledge exchange and collaboration, enhancing agricultural development and rural empowerment.

Governor Varma stated that the Empowerment of Women is at the heart of Telangana's development agenda. Free travel for women in public transport buses under the Mahalakshmi Scheme is a transformative initiative, enabling greater mobility, financial independence, and access to opportunities. So far women have made 133.91 crore free bus trips and saved Rs 4,501.10 crore.