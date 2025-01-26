Vincitore Realty delivers Dubai's first Luxury Wellness Residential Landmark, pioneering a new chapter in Wellness-Inspired living

(MENAFN- Panasian1) Date: Dubai, UAE, January 24, 2025



Vincitore Realty, Dubai’s leading boutique designer developer, has successfully delivered its new project – Vincitore Benessere – Dubai’s first iconic wellness residential landmark. This unique masterpiece is the first real estate development to be delivered in Dubai real estate in 2025 and brings a new way of living to the Gulf, focusing on health and well-being.



By moving from "price per square foot" to "wellness per square foot,” Vincitore Realty is pioneering the future of luxury wellness living in Dubai and opening a new chapter that will change Dubai real estate forever.



Strategically located in Arjan, adjacent to the Dubai Miracle Garden, Vincitore Benessere stands as an architectural masterpiece inspired by classical European design. With its timeless elegance and resort-style amenities, the project exemplifies Vincitore's commitment to delivering transformative living experiences that elevate the mind, body, and soul.



On January 18th, Vincitore Benessere celebrated its grand inauguration in the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including H.E. Mohammed Ali Al Badwawi, Acting CEO of Real Estate Regulatory Agency, H.E. Majid Saqer AlMarri, CEO of Real Estate Registration Sector, and H.E. Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of Real Estate Development Sector, at the Dubai Land Department and many more VIP’s.



The grand event featured a mesmerising drone show, majestic fireworks, and world-class entertainment that set the tone for new beginning of Luxury Wellness Residences by Vincitore Realty in the GCC. The prestigious event highlighted the project's groundbreaking contribution to wellness-oriented living and reaffirmed Vincitore's position as a leader in delivering iconic masterpieces on the golden lands of Dubai.



To showcase the new era of luxury wellness living in Dubai, Vincitore has opened the gates of Vincitore Benessere to all visitors of Dubai for exclusive VIP Tours to come and get a first-hand experience of Dubai’s ultimate wellness lifestyle. These guided experiences, available until January 31st, provide an unparalleled opportunity to witness the project's world-class amenities and meticulous attention to quality. Guests can immerse themselves in the palatial masterpiece and experience firsthand what the future of luxury wellness real estate holds.



The design philosophy behind Vincitore Benessere reflects a deep understanding of the evolving needs of modern residents. Recognising the increasing importance of health and wellness, particularly Covid-19 post-pandemic environment, Vincitore Benessere offers a holistic environment where luxury meets wellness. Every detail has been meticulously crafted to foster physical, social, mental, and emotional well-being.



Mr. Vijay Doshi, Chairman of Vincitore Realty, says, “Vincitore Benessere is more than just a project; it is a bold step towards redefining how we live, breathe, and thrive. In line with the visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who is committed to making Dubai, the world’s Number 1 city and a global hub for happiness and well-being, Vincitore Benessere was curated as the First Iconic Luxury Wellness Residential Landmark in the region, setting new standards and elevating the Dubai real estate market to new heights.



“Every aspect of this development, from its architecture to its wellness-centric amenities, reflects a commitment to enhancing the quality of life and well-being of its residents. In a world where well-being is often an afterthought, we have placed it at the very heart of our vision.



“This landmark is not just about luxury living — it is about creating a sanctuary that rejuvenates your mind, body, and soul every single day. Vincitore Benessere stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering more than just homes; we deliver transformative experiences that elevate lives for generations. Today, we invite the world to experience a new standard of wellness and lifestyle, where every square foot inspires and nurtures true happiness.”



The residences range from studios to expansive three-bedroom apartments, featuring wide double-glass windows for abundant natural light, optimal air circulation, and noise insulation. Complementing the residential units is an impressive 100,000 square feet of world-class amenities, including a Serene Lagoon Pool, Wellness Hub, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, salt caves, rock waterfalls, thoughtfully designed meditation areas, and a lot more.



Veer Doshi, CEO of Vincitore Realty, remarks, “Vincitore Benessere is a piece of art by itself. It is a manifestation of Vincitore’s signature style of adopting modern European architecture and creating grand masterpieces.



“In today’s market, the first question people ask when considering a new home is, ‘What is the price per square foot?’ It’s a natural question, one rooted in how we measure value. But today, I want to pose a different question to all of you: ‘What is the wellness per square foot’?”



“This is the inspiration that sparked the idea to craft a project dedicated to exploring how we can curate the ultimate holistic wellness lifestyle. As we believe true luxury lies not in the price of a space but the quality of life it nurtures,” he adds.



The project is yet another residential landmark delivered by Vincitore Realty, following the successful handovers of Vincitore Palacio and Vincitore Boulevard. With a total portfolio value exceeding Dh3 billion, spanning over 7 real estate landmark projects, Vincitore continues to raise the bar for branded designer residences, blending timeless architecture with wellness.



Milli Doshi, Creative Director of Vincitore Realty, says, “Vincitore isn’t just creating homes, it is crafting architectural masterpieces that embody unparalleled luxury and holistic living at every inch. Every project is a outcome of pure love and passion to elevate living experiences and create a lifestyle beyond the ordinary. Vincitore is not just a developer of homes; but a creator of dreams and legacies.”



Vincitore Benessere perfectly aligns with the UAE’s National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing, an initiative spearheaded by the government to enhance the quality of life for residents and citizens.



As Dubai enters a new phase of Real Estate Transformation, Vincitore Realty remains committed to delivering projects that align with the city’s ambitious vision to be number one in the world. With the successful handover of Vincitore Benessere, the developer is already looking toward its next projects, which promise to push the boundaries of design, quality, wellness, and luxury lifestyle.







