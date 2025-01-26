Collective Responsibility To Ensure Dreams Of Youths Not Hindered By Divisive Forces: J&K L-G

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Jan 26 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that the Republic Day is an occasion to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters and martyrs, who have made this day possible for us. He said it was the collective responsibility to ensure the dreams of youths were not hindered by divisive forces.

The Lt Governor unfurled the national flag and inspected the smartly turned out personnel of the Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB, J&K Police, Armed Police, IRP, fire and emergency services, NCC cadets, Bharat scouts and girl guides, forest protection force and school children.

Pipe bands from various unformed forces and schools played nationalist themes during the parade.

These contingents also marched past the podium where the Lt Governor took a salute as a helicopter showered flowers.

The L-G said,“This day reminds us of the enduring values enshrined in the Constitution of India. It is a day of pride, reflection, and reaffirmation of our commitment to democracy, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. Let us honour our freedom fighters and martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice to protect and preserve our motherland. I extend my deepest tribute to the valiant soldiers of the Indian Army, Paramilitary Forces, and Jammu and Kashmir Police, whose relentless dedication and sacrifices ensure the unity, integrity, and security of our nation. Beyond safeguarding our borders, they stand as pillars of peace and stability for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Their extraordinary valour and service inspire us to work towards a united, secure, and prosperous India."

"On this momentous occasion, I would like to express my gratitude to every individual contributing to the progress of our Union Territory, farmers, artisans, teachers, healthcare workers, security forces, sportspersons and government officials. Your dedication and hard work are the cornerstone of our collective success. Jammu and Kashmir has always been a land of unity in diversity. We take immense pride in our composite culture and centuries-old traditions of brotherhood. It is our collective responsibility to maintain peace and harmony, ensuring that the dreams of our youth are not hindered by divisive forces. Our journey has been one of resilience and determination, marked by unparalleled achievements in every sphere," L-G Sinha said.

“Jammu and Kashmir, with its rich heritage, natural beauty, and vibrant culture, has always been a vital part of this journey. The successful conduct of Assembly Elections underscores the positive change and this achievement is credited to all the citizens who participated in this democratic exercise, demonstrating their faith in our democratic values and future of Jammu and Kashmir. The people now look to the government with renewed expectations, aspiring for an environment that promotes meaningful employment, sustainable development, social inclusivity, and robust economic growth, paving the way for an enhanced quality of life for all," he said.

"For further strengthening and ensuring peoples' participation at a broader level, elections for Local Bodies will be conducted for establishing a 3-Tier Governance structure. Good governance is the cornerstone for a prosperous and harmonious future and is pivotal to fostering peace, development, and inclusivity in the region. By focusing on transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric policies, the government has prioritized empowering local communities through participatory decision-making and equitable resource distribution. Initiatives like digital governance, streamlining public services, and promoting socio-economic programmes aim to bridge developmental gaps and strengthen public trust," the L-G said.

He said that J&K has taken the lead in making 1,166 online public services available on the e-Unnat portal and 501 e-services have been integrated with the Rapid Assessment System (RAS). 387 services are covered under the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA), and 104 government services have been integrated with DigiLocker for enhanced document security and accessibility.

J&K is targeting to achieve 100 per cent compliance with reforms for ease of doing business. Jammu and Kashmir have created the JK SAMADHAN platform, for the online redressal of public grievances. About 300 grievances are processed per day. Another initiative launched by the government, 'Raabta', is a landmark programme aimed at fostering stronger connections between the government and the people, he said.

Jammu and Kashmir's economy has recorded a growth rate of 9.5 per cent which is driven by sustained government initiatives and strategic policy measures. He also said,“The tourism sector holds the potential to transform our entire economy, as it plays a pivotal role in generating employment and boosting local businesses. This year, J&K has witnessed a record-breaking 2.36 crore tourist visits till November 2024. Gulmarg Gondola has witnessed 7.68 lakh tourists and earned a revenue of Rs 103 crore during 2024," he said.

To further build on this momentum and enhance the tourism experience, he said that several significant projects were underway.“A state-of-the-art water park is being constructed at Dwara Village, near the Sidhra Golf Course, under Public-Private Partnership(PPP) mode. Basohli is also being developed as an adventure tourism hotspot. A vertical lift project is being installed to connect Peerkho to the Mubarak Mandi Complex, enhancing accessibility and making it easier for tourists to visit this historic site”.

Cultural programmes and physical exercises by school children were held at the end of the celebrations at MAM stadium. The main attraction was the daredevil acts by the motorcyclists of the J&K Police.