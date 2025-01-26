عربي


Azerbaijan Snow Volleyball Championship To Be Determined Soon

1/26/2025 2:18:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova

Winners of the Azerbaijan Snow Volleyball Championship will be determined on January 26, Azernews reports.

The competition, supported by "Misli," is taking place at the "Shahdag" tourism Center, where 4 women's teams ("Azerreyl," "Murov Az Terminal," "Ganja," U-21) and 4 men's teams ("Azerreyl," "Murov Az Terminal," "Youth," U-21) are competing for the championship title. On the first day of this historic competition, which is being held for the first time in Azerbaijan's volleyball history, 8 matches took place.

Today, the matches of the third round of the championship will be held, followed by the finals and the match for third place. The country championship is being held in a round-robin format. Based on the final results, the teams that occupy the top two places will compete for the championship, while the teams finishing in 3rd and 4th places will play for third place.

A ceremony to award the winners will be held after the final matches.

Schedule for the final game day:

- 11:30: "Azerreyl" - U-21
- 12:15: "Murov Az Terminal" - "Youth"
- 2:30: 3rd Place Match (Women)
- 3:15: 3rd Place Match (Men)
- 4:00: Final Match (Women)
- 4:45: Final Match (Men)

Award Ceremony

It should be noted that all competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation are supported by "Misli."

