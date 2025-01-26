Azerbaijan Snow Volleyball Championship To Be Determined Soon
Laman Ismayilova
Winners of the Azerbaijan Snow Volleyball Championship will be
determined on January 26, Azernews reports.
The competition, supported by "Misli," is taking place at the
"Shahdag" tourism Center, where 4 women's teams ("Azerreyl," "Murov
Az Terminal," "Ganja," U-21) and 4 men's teams ("Azerreyl," "Murov
Az Terminal," "Youth," U-21) are competing for the championship
title. On the first day of this historic competition, which is
being held for the first time in Azerbaijan's volleyball history, 8
matches took place.
Today, the matches of the third round of the championship will
be held, followed by the finals and the match for third place. The
country championship is being held in a round-robin format. Based
on the final results, the teams that occupy the top two places will
compete for the championship, while the teams finishing in 3rd and
4th places will play for third place.
A ceremony to award the winners will be held after the final
matches.
Schedule for the final game day:
- 11:30: "Azerreyl" - U-21
- 12:15: "Murov Az Terminal" - "Youth"
- 2:30: 3rd Place Match (Women)
- 3:15: 3rd Place Match (Men)
- 4:00: Final Match (Women)
- 4:45: Final Match (Men)
Award Ceremony
It should be noted that all competitions organized by the
Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation are supported by "Misli."
