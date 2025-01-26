India Highlights Water Security and Sanitation Achievements at Davos 2025

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 24 JANUARY 2025: Davos, January 24-25, 2025: Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri C.R. Patil, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presented India’s transformative initiatives in water security and sanitation during key sessions at the World Economic Forum in Davos. These discussions highlighted India’s commitment to fostering global collaboration and achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs).



On January 24, in the session on Fostering Global Collaboration for a Water-Secure Future, which was attended by Sh Devendra Fadnavis, CM Maharashtra, leading water experts and 300 people from across the globe, who joined physically and virtually, Shri Patil showcased India’s leadership in ensuring water security. He highlighted Gujarat’s remarkable transformation from a water-scarce state to a water-secure model under Prime Minister Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister, which inspired similar efforts nationwide. Large-scale initiatives like the Jal Shakti Abhiyaan, leading to creation and restoration of over 60,000 Amrit sarovars and water conservation programs were presented as key drivers of India’s success. The session emphasized the global importance of addressing water scarcity through sustainable practices and international partnerships.



On January 25, Shri C.R. Patil highlighted India’s water and sanitation success stories at the World Economic Forum, emphasizing that India is executing some of the largest programs globally in supplying drinking water to rural households, rural sanitation, and river rejuvenation. He showcased the achievements of the Jal Jeevan Mission, which has provided safe drinking water through taps to over 15 crore rural households, the Swachh Bharat Mission, which has built 120 million rural toilets to improve public health and dignity, and the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), which has become a global model for river rejuvenation and environmental sustainability.



He emphasise that by creating the ministry of Jalshakti by bringing together different departments under a single umbrella, and the Prime Minister has shown a strong commitment towards dealing with Water related matters, and this comprehensive approach reflects India’s unwavering commitment towards water related issues and for achieving the United Nations’ sustainable development goal of safe drinking water and sanitation for all. The programs have significantly improved lives, reduced waterborne diseases, and advanced environmental sustainability, setting benchmarks for other nations to follow.



India’s achievements were widely recognized at Davos, reflecting its leadership in addressing global water and sanitation challenges. Through these sessions, Shri Patil reinforced the country’s commitment to sustainable development and its active role in fostering global partnerships, under the principle: vasudhaiva kutumbakam: the world is a family.









