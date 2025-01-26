Uttarakhand To Create History By Implementing UCC Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Uttarakhand is set to create history on Monday as it becomes the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The UCC will not only be implemented throughout the state but it will also apply to the people of Uttarakhand living outside it.

The landmark legislation will be rolled out at around 12:30 pm and Chief Pushkar Singh Dhami will unveil the UCC portal, just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state today.

The UCC rules that have been approved by the Uttarakhand have avoided the controversial proposals for creating a separate process to resolve disputes related to personal laws.

The rules proposed by the Shatrughan Singh Committee for the UCC initially presented to the Chief Minister on October 18, 2024, were subject to some revisions.

The extensive 400-page document has been condensed to under 100 pages, with only provisions concerning registration of marriage, divorce, inheritance, and live-in being retained, sources said.

As a result, the revised UCC rules approved by the Uttarakhand government no longer include the proposal for a separate process to handle disputes related to personal laws.

The UCC that will be rolled out today ensures equal rights in property for both sons and daughters.

Under the UCC polygamy will be prohibited, and monogamy will be the norm under the landmark legislation.

The UCC requires men who have attained the age of 21 and women who are 18 years of age to enter a union through marriage.

Though the marriages will be solemnised as per religious customs of the couple, the registration of the marriage will be mandatory.

In another far-reaching reform, there will be no distinction between legitimate and illegitimate children now as the law aims to abolish this distinction over property rights. Once the UCC is implemented all children will be recognised as biological offspring.

The law will also ensure that children adopted, born through surrogacy, or conceived via assisted reproductive technology will be treated equally to biological children.

Following a person's death, the law will grant equal property rights to the spouse and children. Additionally, equal rights would be extended to the dead person's parents, thus ensuring that they are taken care of.