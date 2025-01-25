Psono Selects Ivalt To Transform Digital Security With 5-Factor Authentication

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

iVALT Logo

iVALT collaboration with Psono

Psono partners with iVALT to redefine digital security with cutting-edge 5-Factor Authentication (5FA)

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Psono, a leader in secure password management using end-to-end encryption, chose iVALT to dramatically upgrade digital security using iVALT's biometric and industry-leading 5 factor authentication (5FA). The collaboration offers an advanced ultra secure way to combat threats. Integrating iVALT's unique 5FA system into Psono's enterprise-grade platform,.While most of us are familiar with Two-factor authentication (2FA) it is clear that this system has vulnerabilities. 2FA offers limited deterrence against hackers who can bypass its protections through methods like phishing, SIM cloning, or social engineering attacks. 2FA's device-centric approach creates a system that still has major vulnerabilities since it focuses on authenticating devices rather than a user's identity. iVALT changes that.iVALT's 5-Factor Authentication:iVALT offers the most secure identity management in the world by providing 5FA which focuses on identifying the user identity vs. authenticating a device. This major distinction separates iValt from all competition as users are identified in 5 different ways:●Mobile Biometric Verification for unique identity confirmation.●Device Registration to link access to specific devices.●GPS Geofencing to restrict authentication by location.●Time Windows to limit and create custom access periods for each user.●Dynamic User Variables for tailored security.iValt's fully integrated solution is designed to offer businesses and individuals unprecedented levels of security by minimizing the risks associated with compromised credentials and unauthorized access. The company's collaboration with Psono offers a security solution that will add 5FA to Psono's password management giving Psono the most advanced identity management available.“Our 5FA system was designed to address vulnerabilities beyond traditional methods,” says iVALT CEO & Co-Founder, Baldev Krishan, Ph.D.“Ransomware, social engineering, deepfakes and phishing are out of control and will only increase in volume and velocity. By applying 5FA to Psono's, password management system, we're setting a new standard for trust in digital security.”It's a perspective that's echoed by Sascha Pfeiffer, CEO of Psono.“We've always believed that security should be uncompromising yet user-friendly. Partnering with iVALT allows us to bring next-generation authentication to our customers, making their digital experiences both safer and seamless.”A welcome solution that's going to make us all much safer online, the iVALT app is easy to use, takes only three minutes to register, and is available to download now from the App Store or Google Play .About iVALTFounded in Silicon Valley in 2019, iVALT is leading the global identity management charge by creating the leading user authentication system using 5 Factor Authentication to securely validate the user, preventing spoofing and impersonation. The company's innovations, including its 1-Click to Zero TrustTM approach and Universal Biometric ID, are transforming identity verification across numerous industries.About PsonoFounded in 2017, Psono delivers secure, open-source password management with end-to-end encryption. Trusted by users in over 80 countries, Psono prioritizes privacy, security, and ease of use for both individuals and businesses.

learn how iVALT is reshaping digital security for businesses and individuals alike by combining biometrics, device IDs, and real-time verification.

