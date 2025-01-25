(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Full passport control has been introduced at the entrance to the bridge across the Kerch Strait from the mainland Krasnodar Territory.

According to the Crimea. Realities project, this was stated by the Russian of for the occupied Crimea, Alexander Ovdienko, Ukrinform reports.

Ovdienko says the decision was driven by the indefinite introduction of the "yellow" level of threat in the surrounding area.

Ovdienko urged commuters to be ready to produce IDs for quick inspection.

The Kerch Bridge ensures the main traffic flow to the occupied Crimea from Russian territory, and is also used for military supplies to the peninsula.

As reported, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, said the Russians have identified the Crimea Bridge as a priority site for protection, which now include additional air defense systems deployed nearby.

Russia started developing a multi-layered protection system for the bridge in the Kerch Strait back in May 2024 by installing two rows of barges and boom barriers. Last summer, the Russians also began to mount parallel anti-drone bridges on both sides of the Crimea Bridge, as well as install barriers made of tetrapods and heavy anti-drone barriers in the sea.

Ukraine attacked the Crimea Bridge twice – in October 2022 using a truck carrying explosives and in July 2023, employing naval drones.