Pentagon Said To Prepare Over 5,000 Troops For Mexican Border
1/25/2025 3:11:32 PM
Pentagon prepared more than 5,000 troops from "high-profile
warfighting units" for deployment to the southwestern border of the
United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing
military officials, Azernews reports.
According to one defense official cited in the report, armed
infantry and support troops from the army's "most experienced
combat formations" could be at the border within days following US
President Donald Trump's comments that the illegal migrants will be
met with a military response. The officials also reportedly said
that the total number of active duty troops at the border may
"quickly" reach 7,000, with the number ultimately climbing to
10,000.
Earlier this week, Pentagon confirmed that it was sending 1,500
more troops to the south border to join the 2,200 active duty
officers already sent to the Joint Task Force-North based in El
Paso, Texas.
