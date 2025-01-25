Shmyhal, Sandu Discuss Economic Cooperation And Countering Russia's Hybrid Threats
1/25/2025 3:11:04 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and President of Moldova Maia Sandu have discussed countering hybrid threats from Russia and developing economic partnership.
Shmyhal wrote about the results of the meeting on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Ukraine and Moldova remain important partners, and we appreciate Ms. Sandu's role in building cooperation between the two countries. Our governments share an understanding of a common threat - Russia. The Kremlin has always used its energy resources as a weapon against other states. Ukraine stands ready to assist Moldova in resolving its energy crisis and has already submitted its proposals,” Shmyhal said.
He also highlighted a 12% increase in trade turnover between the two countries in 2024. Ukraine is interested in further deepening trade and economic cooperation. The interlocutors discussed the development of logistics and the improvement of transportation services between Ukraine, Moldova and the European Union.
The parties also coordinated their work in the field of European integration.
“Mutual support and assistance, establishment of a stable dialogue, exchange of knowledge and experience, as well as close daily cooperation of our teams will contribute to the further progress of our countries on the path to full membership in the EU,” Shmyhal emphasized.
He expressed gratitude to Moldova for its continued support for Ukraine in countering Russia's military aggression and providing assistance to Ukrainian citizens.
As reported, Moldovan President Maia Sandu arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday for a working visit.
