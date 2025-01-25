War Update: 123 Clashes Since Day-Start, Fighting Underway In Five Axes, Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of Saturday, 123 combat engagements have been recorded along the frontlines, with the fiercest battles raging in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Lyman directions.

This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The Russians keep dropping KAB glide bombs and carrying out in all axes along the eastern and southern fronts. Ukraine's Defense Forces are holding their lines and taking measures to prevent an enemy breakthrough.

Border settlements continue to suffer from Russian strikes. These are Bachivsk, Turia, Stepok, Riasne, Myropilske, Porozok, Oleksandrivka, and Khodyne in Sumy region; Yasna Poliana in Chernihiv region; and Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, seven assault efforts on the part of the Russians were reported near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka and Lozova, and one clash is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Novoserhiivka, Shykivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Pershotravneve, Kopanky, and in the directions of Novolulubivka, Makiivka, Zelena Dolyna and Torske. In total, since the beginning of the day, there have been 25 clashes in this axis, nine of which are underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 27 attempts by Russian troops to advance near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora, while 13 clashes are in progress.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Toretsk area eight times. Four clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 32 times in the areas of the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Zelene, Udachne, Novo-oleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly, and Kostiantynopilske, while nine clashes are in progress.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks in the areas of Novosilka, Novodarivka, Kostiantynopil, and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Prydniprovia, Kharkiv, and Siversk directions, the enemy has run no offensive missions since day-start.

Fifteen combat clashes took place today in Russia's Kursk region where seven engagements are still underway. In addition, the enemy launched 17 airstrikes, dropped 33 KABs, and carried out 266 artillery strikes, including six involving multiple launch rocket systems.

As Ukrinform reported, aerial reconnaissance crews of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skala of the Land Forces destroyed the Russian flag that the enemy installed on one of the hills in the area.