Drone Carrying Loudspeaker Helps Ukrainian Unit Capture Russian Soldier

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Army's 63rd Brigade operating in the Serebryanka Forest area captured a Russian serviceman with the use of a drone fitted with a loudspeaker.

The chief of the Luhansk regional military administration, Artem Lysohor , posted a of the successful effort on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

Fighters from the 107th Battalion, 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade captured the Russian soldier by giving him instructions through a loudspeaker mounted on a drone, Lysohor wrote.

Ukrainian drone pilots detected a Russian serviceman who was trying to hide in the forest strip. They attached a loudspeaker to the drone and played a message: "Surrender and you will live. Drop your weapons and follow the drone. This is your last chance."

The Russian laid down his arms and followed the quadcopter toward the Ukrainian soldiers who immediately apprehended the enemy soldier.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine holds prisoners of war in five specially designated locations.

Illustrative photo: Instagram/Kostiantyn Liberov