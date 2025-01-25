K'taka CM Appeals To PM Modi To Extend Central Aid For State's Upper Bhadra Project

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 25 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend Central assistance of Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project of the state at the earliest.

CM Siddaramaiah has written a letter in this regard to PM Modi.

The CM has requested PM Modi to direct the concerned in of Finance and Ministry of Jal Shakti, to extend Central assistance at the earliest under the PMKSY-AIBP scheme considering suitable provision in the upcoming Union Budget of 2025-26.

“The ongoing Upper Bhadra Project in central Karnataka envisages providing irrigation to an area of 2.25 lakh hectares by drip irrigation in Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Davanagere districts and provide water for filling 367 minor irrigation tanks in these districts for groundwater recharge utilizing 29.90 tmc of water. An expenditure of Rs 10,121 crore has been made so far on the project by the state government,” the Karnataka CM stated.

“It is for the kind submission that, in the Union Budget speech for the year 2023-24, an amount of Rs 5,300 crore has been announced as central assistance to Upper Bhadra project. The process of inclusion of Upper Bhadra project in the National Project Scheme is delayed and the progress of project is hampered due to non-release of central assistance,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

“In order to accelerate the progress of project; it is very essential to release the central assistance already announced in the Union Budget of 2023-24 to the project,” the CM stressed.

As the farmers are facing an acute shortfall of water due to scanty rainfall in the central region of Karnataka, it is very essential to complete the Upper Bhadra project as early as possible to protect the interest of farmers, he said.

CM Siddaramaiah has also sent a letter in this regard to Union Minister of Finance Niramala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V. Somanna.