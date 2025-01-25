This Award Is As Much Yours As It Is Mine, Ajith Kumar Tells Fans After Padma Bhushan Announcement

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) Stating that he was deeply humbled and honoured to receive the esteemed Padma award that had been conferred on him by the President of India, Ajith Kumar has told his fans and well wishers that the award was as much theirs as it was his.

Soon after news broke out that Ajith Kumar had been conferred with the Padma Bhushan award, Ajith, through his publicist, expressed happiness and gratitude.

His statement, which his publicist put out on X, read,“I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the esteemed Padma Award by the President of India.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu and the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for this prestigious honour. It is a privilege to be recognized at such a level and I am truly grateful for this generous acknowledgment of my contributions to our nation.”

Stating that he was mindful of the fact that the recognition was not just a personal accolade but a testament to the collective efforts and support of many, Ajith expressed his gratitude to a number of people, beginning with this colleagues in the film industry.

The actor wrote,“ I would like to express my sincere thanks to the members of the film industry, including my distinguished seniors, various peers, and untold others. Your inspiration, collaboration, and support have been instrumental in my journey, including the pursuit of my passion in other areas as well.”

The actor then thanked those in his rifle and racing fraternity for their support.

“I am also grateful for the kind support, over the years, of the motor racing fraternity and the sports pistol and rifle shooting community. I thank the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC), the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), the National Rifle Association of India, and the Chennai Rifle Club for their encouragement of sports and the community of sportspersons,” Ajith said.

Moving on, the actor thanked his family and friends.

He wrote,“To my family and friends: Your love and support have been both a refuge and source of strength. Thank you!

I wish my late father had lived to see this day. Yet, I like to think he would be proud that his spirit and legacy live on in all that I do. I want to thank my mother for her unconditional love and the sacrifices that enabled me to become all that I could be.”

Stating that his wife Shalini's partnership had been a joy and a cornerstone of his success, Ajith wrote,“To Shalini, my wife and companion of nearly 25 wonderful years: Your partnership has been a joy and cornerstone of my success. And to my children, Anoushka and Aadvik: You are my pride and the light of my life, motivating me to set an example for how to do well and live right.”

Finally, he expressed his gratitude to his fans, supporters and well wishers.

“ Lastly, to all my fans, supporters, and well-wishers: Your unwavering love and support have fueled my passion and dedication. This award is as much yours as it is mine you all for this incredible honour and for being part of this journey. I am committed to continuing to serve with integrity and passion and wish you all just as well on your own journeys. With utmost gratitude, Ajith Kumar”