Bengal: Investigating Agencies Reveal New Pattern Of Illegal Bangladeshi For Obtaining Documents

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 25 (IANS) The investigating agencies probing the rackets for arranging fake Indian documents including Indian passports for illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators have identified a new pattern in the scam where often the Indian relatives of infiltrators are shown as the 'parents' of these illegal infiltrators.

The new finding has added a new dimension for investigation agencies to break the chain of such rackets whose step-by-step progression has the ultimate aim of providing the illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators with fake Indian passports since this particular identity document involves maximum commission for the racket operators from the beneficiaries.

Intelligence sources said soon as illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators illegally cross the international borders and enter the Indian side in West Bengal, the first task for the operators is to arrange for their temporary hideout shelter at any village adjacent to the Indian borders.

Thereafter, the racket operators try to find out from the illegal infiltrator concerned whether that infiltrator has an elderly relative who is an Indian citizen and residing in West Bengal.

If the answer is yes, sources said that the task for the operator becomes easier. Thereafter, the elderly Indian relative, if a woman is projected as a mother and if a man is projected as a father of the infiltrator concerned.

Sources said that one such case in the recent past where one such illegal Bangladeshi infiltrator got his fake Indian identity documents by projecting his father-in-law, who is an Indian citizen residing in India-Bangladesh bordering areas and minority-dominated Murshidabad district.

The illegal Bangladeshi infiltrator in this case had been identified as Meher Sheikh, who got married to a woman residing at Raninagar in Murshidabad district, with the latter's parents continuing residing at Murshidabad as Indian citizens.

Sources said that once any Indian citizen's elderly relative of such an illegal Bangladeshi infiltrator is identified, those elderly citizens were projected as parents to begin the process of arranging fake Indian identity documents.

The process starts with the arrangement of fake ration cards. Then by virtue of those fake ration cards, other identity documents like AADHAR cards, EPIC cards and PAN cards are obtained and the final step is arranging fake Indian passports.