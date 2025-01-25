US Foreign Aid To Afghanistan Suspended Until Further Notice

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International has reported that U.S. foreign aid has been officially suspended under the directive of Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State, which includes halting aid to Afghanistan.

Reuters reported that Marco Rubio issued the order to suspend U.S. foreign aid on Friday, January 24. According to the directive, aid will only continue to Israel and Egypt, while all other assistance will remain suspended until further review.

The text of the directive, prepared by the Office of Foreign Assistance at the U.S. State Department, specifies exemptions for funding only for Israel and Egypt, with no other countries included in the exemption.

The suspension of foreign aid is part of an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump during his first hours in office. The order was officially implemented with the approval of the State Department.

The stated purpose of this move is to“evaluate the efficiency and alignment of these aids with U.S. foreign policy.” However, it is unclear how long this review process will take.

Reuters, citing the text of the State Department's letter regarding the suspension of foreign aid, reported that U.S. officials must“ensure that, as far as the law permits, no new commitments for foreign aid will be made.”

The United States is one of the largest aid donors in the world. According to reports, the country provided approximately $72 billion in foreign aid in 2023 alone.

U.S. financial aid to Afghanistan has amounted to billions of dollars in the years following the rise of the Taliban. Before his return to the White House, Trump had pledged to cut off large-scale financial aid to Afghanistan.

This suspension of foreign aid signals a significant shift in U.S. policy, reflecting a prioritization of domestic and strategic interests over widespread international commitments. While the decision is framed as a necessary review of aid effectiveness, it raises concerns about the potential humanitarian and economic repercussions for countries reliant on U.S. assistance, including Afghanistan. The move underscores the evolving dynamics of U.S. foreign policy in a changing global landscape.

