(MENAFN- AzerNews) Factual evidence has surfaced regarding the of military-purpose cargo from Russia to Armenia under the guise of diplomatic shipments by the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports citing local APA.

According to the report, these shipments bypassed customs inspections, violating regulatory rules. The cargo was transported by "Domodedovo Cargo" CJSC from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport to Yerevan and then transferred to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Following Azerbaijan's local anti-terrorist operations in 2023, remnants of the military shipments, including packaging, were discovered in warehouses belonging to Armenian armed forces in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly. Notably, one set of packaging revealed that 195 boxes of winter jackets were transported, indicating the substantial volume of these shipments.

The evidence suggests that Armenia utilized diplomatic channels to supply military cargo during the 44-day war in 2020 and afterward, despite the trilateral ceasefire agreement of November 9, 2020. These shipments allegedly reached areas under the control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Garabagh.

The use of diplomatic cover highlights Armenia's efforts to provide urgent military support to its forces in the occupied territories, reportedly with Russia's involvement.

