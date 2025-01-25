Evidence Emerges Of Armenia's Misuse Of Diplomatic Channels For Military Cargo Transportation
Date
1/25/2025 8:08:41 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Factual evidence has surfaced regarding the transportation of
military-purpose cargo from Russia to Armenia under the guise of
diplomatic shipments by the Armenian Foreign Ministry,
Azernews reports citing local media APA.
According to the report, these shipments bypassed customs
inspections, violating regulatory rules. The cargo was transported
by "Domodedovo Cargo" CJSC from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport to
Yerevan and then transferred to the occupied territories of
Azerbaijan.
Following Azerbaijan's local anti-terrorist operations in 2023,
remnants of the military shipments, including packaging, were
discovered in warehouses belonging to Armenian armed forces in
Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly. Notably, one set of packaging
revealed that 195 boxes of winter jackets were transported,
indicating the substantial volume of these shipments.
The evidence suggests that Armenia utilized diplomatic channels
to supply military cargo during the 44-day war in 2020 and
afterward, despite the trilateral ceasefire agreement of November
9, 2020. These shipments allegedly reached areas under the control
of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Garabagh.
The use of diplomatic cover highlights Armenia's efforts to
provide urgent military support to its forces in the occupied
territories, reportedly with Russia's involvement.
