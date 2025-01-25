Media reports US news channel boots host after she brands Musk Nazi

(MENAFN) A CBS affiliate in Milwaukee, WDJT-TV (Channel 58), has fired meteorologist Sam Kuffel after she allegedly referred to Elon Musk as a Nazi on social media. The dismissal came one day after Kuffel posted comments about a gesture Musk made during US President Donald Trump's inauguration rally, which Musk denied was a Nazi salute. Musk dismissed the accusation as a "dirty trick" by critics, arguing that calling everyone Hitler is an unproductive form of attack.



The station confirmed Kuffel's departure, describing it as a "personal issue," but did not provide further details. Kuffel, who worked at the station since 2019, has had her bio removed from the website, and her Instagram account, where she made the comments, has since been set to private. The Anti-Defamation League did not classify Musk's gesture as a Nazi salute, and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed support for Musk, calling him a "friend of Israel."



MENAFN25012025000045015687ID1109128341