Danish politician rejects Trump’s suggestions to purchase Greenland

(MENAFN) A Danish politician sharply rejected US President Donald Trump’s repeated suggestions that the US should purchase Greenland, calling the idea unacceptable during a speech in the European Parliament on Tuesday. Anders Vistisen, a member of the Danish People’s Party, addressed the issue in English, stating that Greenland has been part of Denmark for 800 years and is not for sale. He further expressed his anger, telling in explicit terms to “f**k off.”



Nicolae Stefanuta, the European Parliament's vice-president, reprimanded Vistisen for his language, calling it inappropriate in the parliamentary setting. In a follow-up post on X, Vistisen softened his tone, reaffirming Greenland’s status as Danish territory and insisting that neither threats nor appeals could change that.



Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland’s pro-independence government have firmly rejected any notion of selling Greenland, a proposal Trump originally raised during his first term. In 2019, Trump canceled a planned visit to Denmark after Frederiksen dismissed the idea.



