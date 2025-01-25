Woman Burnt To Death, Husband Injured In Fire Incident In North Kashmir's Bandipora

An official said that fire broke out in the room in which the couple suffered severe burn injuries.“Soon after fire was brought under control while the couple was shifted to district hospital Bandipora,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

He added that the woman, identified as Anjani Devi (30) of Uttar Pradesh was declared dead on arrival, while her husband, Parmanand, is in a critical condition.

He also said that the fire was brought under control with the help of police and fire tenders

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and proceedings under Section 194 BNS have been initiated, the official added.

