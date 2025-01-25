Woman Burnt To Death, Husband Injured In Fire Incident In North Kashmir's Bandipora
Date
1/25/2025 5:04:33 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A woman died while her husband suffered severe burn injuries after a fire broke out in a room they were putting up at the Beacon headquarters in the Sonerwani area of Bandipora district of North Kashmir on Saturday.
An official said that fire broke out in the room in which the couple suffered severe burn injuries.“Soon after fire was brought under control while the couple was shifted to district hospital Bandipora,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
He added that the woman, identified as Anjani Devi (30) of Uttar Pradesh was declared dead on arrival, while her husband, Parmanand, is in a critical condition.
He also said that the fire was brought under control with the help of police and fire tenders
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and proceedings under Section 194 BNS have been initiated, the official added.
