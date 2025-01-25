VCK To Protest Against Dalits Being Charged By CID For Mixing Faeces In Own Drinking Water In TN

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) Dalit party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the CPI-M, both allies of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, have announced protests against the Tamil Nadu CB-CID's report identifying Dalits as the accused in a case involving the contamination of an overhead water tank with human faeces.

The tank supplied drinking water to Scheduled Caste families in Vengaivayal village.

The CB-CID report, released on January 24, named Murali Raja (32), Sudarshan (20), and Muthukrishnan (22) as the perpetrators.

The investigation concluded that the motive was enmity towards Muthaiya, a former president of the Muthukadu panchayat, and her spouse, Padma, the current president.

The Vengaivayal incident, which occurred on December 26, 2022, shocked Tamil Nadu.

Human faeces was found in the overhead tank supplying drinking water to 20 Scheduled Caste families in Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district.

Following public outrage, the Tamil Nadu government transferred the case to the CB-CID, the state's premier investigation agency.

VCK leaders expressed disbelief and anger at the CB-CID's findings, calling them“deeply unfair” and“shocking.”

According to Manikantan, a local VCK leader, the community has lived in distress for the past two years, awaiting justice.

“It is cruel and absurd to accuse members of the Dalit community of contaminating their own drinking water. This report has devastated the people of the village,” said Manikantan.

VCK district members plan to stage a protest in Pudukottai on Saturday, demanding a CBI enquiry into the case.

Party sources stated that as a Dalit political organisation, it is their responsibility to uncover the truth.

Similarly, the CPI-M announced a protest march in Pudukottai, echoing the call for a CBI investigation.

In a statement, the party's state secretary, P. Shanmugam, criticised the CB-CID's conclusion, saying,“It is unacceptable to claim that the villagers themselves contaminated the tank because of a rivalry.”

The incident has left the residents of Vengaivayal anguished. Allegations had initially pointed to upper-caste or intermediary caste members as the perpetrators.

However, the CB-CID report has shifted blame to members of the Dalit community. Residents have accused the police of failing to find leads even after more than a year of investigation.

The CB-CID conducted DNA tests and voice analysis on suspects but cited a lack of direct evidence.

According to V. Velu, a local resident,“Since the incident, our village feels like an open prison with constant police presence. This report has added to our suffering. There will be strong protests in the area starting today.”

The Vengaivayal incident remains a flashpoint for caste-related tensions in Tamil Nadu.

Both the VCK and CPI-M have pledged to continue their fight for justice until the truth is uncovered.

-IANS

