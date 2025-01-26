Trump assures foreign assistance freeze

(MENAFN) US President Donald confirmed the implementation of a broad suspension of foreign aid, including foreign development assistance programs, as part of his ‘America First’ agenda. Speaking to supporters in Las Vegas on Saturday, Trump outlined the measures, which also include freezes on hiring and regulations. The freeze will last for 90 days, allowing time for a review to ensure alignment with national priorities.



Secretary of State Marco Rubio followed up by issuing a memo halting aid disbursements, with exceptions for military assistance to Israel and Egypt. Trump has long criticized excessive foreign aid, particularly the financial support sent to Ukraine during the Biden administration, and has called for a focus on domestic issues such as the economy and immigration. Despite reports indicating military aid to Ukraine may be affected, the Pentagon has suggested weapons deliveries to Ukraine may continue unaffected.

