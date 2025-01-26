Finalists Of Azerbaijan Snow Volleyball Championship Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The finalists of the Azerbaijan Snow Volleyball Championship have been announced, Azernews reports.

The games of the next round were held on the second day of the championship, organized at the "Shahdag" Center.

Following these matches, the final points accumulated by the teams (in a round-robin format) have been determined.

In the women's competition,“Azərreyl” leads the tournament table with 9 points, followed by“Murov Az Terminal” with 5 points in second place, and“Gəncə” and the U-21 team each sharing third and fourth places with 2 points. In the men's competition, “Azərreyl” also topped the table with 8 points,“Murov Az Terminal” came in second with 7 points, the U-21 team placed third with 3 points, while“Gənclər” team finished fourth with no points.

According to the regulations, the teams in the top two positions will compete for the championship, while the teams in third and fourth place will battle for third place.

Results of the matches

January 26

Women

“Azərreyl” -“Gəncə” 2:0 (15:12, 15:12)

“Murov Az Terminal” - U-21 2:1 (17:19, 15:12, 15:11)

Men

“Azərreyl” - U-21 2:0 (15:8, 15:12)

“Murov Az Terminal” -“Gənclər” 2:0 (15:5, 15:6)

Results of the previous rounds:

January 25

Women

“Azərreyl” - U-21 2:0 (15:7, 15:4)

“Murov Az Terminal” -“Gəncə” 2:0 (16:14, 15:13)

“Azərreyl” -“Murov Az Terminal” 2:0 (15:10, 15:9)

“Gəncə” - U-21 2:1 (13:15, 15:12, 15:7)

Men

“Azərreyl” -“Gənclər” 2:0 (15:3, 15:6)

“Murov Az Terminal” - U-21 2:1 (15:7, 12:15, 15:6)

“Azərreyl” -“Murov Az Terminal” 2:1 (9:15, 15:10, 15:11)

U-21 -“Gənclər” 2:0 (15:6, 15:6)

January 26

Games for the 3rd place:

14:30 -“Gəncə” - U-21 (Women)

15:15 - U-21 -“Gənclər” (Men)

Finals:

16:00 -“Azərreyl” -“Murov Az Terminal” (Women)

16:45 -“Azərreyl” -“Murov Az Terminal” (Men)

Award Ceremony