Trump suggests that America could soon become ‘a bigger country’

(MENAFN) US President Donald recently suggested that the United States might soon expand its territory, expressing interest in acquiring Greenland, Canada, and regaining control of the Panama Canal. In a speech to supporters in Las Vegas, Trump stated that the country could become "enlarged" in the near future, referencing past territorial losses and his desire to change the nation's size.



Trump has been vocal about his desire to purchase Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, which he sees as crucial to US national security. Despite firm rejection from Danish and Greenlandic leaders, he has continued to push for the acquisition, even pressuring Denmark in a recent phone call. Additionally, Trump has raised concerns about China's influence over the Panama Canal and has floated the idea of making Canada the 51st US state, offering tax incentives in exchange for greater cooperation. While he has denied any intent for military action against Canada, Trump has been more aggressive in his stance toward Greenland and the Panama Canal.

