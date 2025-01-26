Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'souza 'Secretly' Takes Holy Dip, Viral Video Storms Internet

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Famous choreographer Remo D'souza reportedly visited Maha Kumbh "in disguise" to take a dip in the holy Sangam. A showing D'Souza donning black attire went on Sunday, with netizens questioning if "Remo D'Souza is back to Ramesh Gopi Nair again?" But a few others asked, "Ghar wapsi or drama?!"

Remo D'Souza' s original name is Ramesh Gopi Nair. A video circulating on social showed Remo D'Souza wearing a black outfit with his face partially covered. He could be seen standing near a ghat, taking a boat ride and a holy dip in the river.

| 'We are monitoring...': Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Remo receives death threat

Another video showed him sitting with Shri Kailashanand Giri Ji and taking blessing from him.

As the videos stormed the internet, one user commented,“Remo sir changed religion but not his culture; he always kept one Ganapati song in his maximum films; we don't have issues with this type of Christian.”

According to the Times of India, this was renowned choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza s first visit to the Kumbh with his family. The visit came amid reports suggesting that Lizelle D'Souza, wife of renowned choreographer and director Remo D'Souza, had received death threats.

| Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: UP CM boards boat to take holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Lizelle dismissed the reports. She told the Hindustan Times, "Even we read it [in the media]. We got spam emails on the company email ID regarding something else, for which we informed the cops. The cyber department is looking into it, and they also feel it's spam.”

About Remo D'Souza

Remo D'Souza, born Ramesh Gopi Nair on April 2, 1974, is a luminary in the entertainment industry, celebrated as a choreographer, film director and producer.

With a career spanning over 25 years, D'Souza has choreographed more than 100 films, earning widespread acclaim as one of Bollywood's most successful and innovative choreographers.