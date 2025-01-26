Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Armored Vehicles, Shelter On Kupiansk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drone operators from the Phoenix strike drone unit in the Kupiansk sector have destroyed six Russian armored and a personnel shelter.

The Khortytsia Group of Forces shared footage of the operation on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The results of the UAV pilots' operations from the Phoenix rapid response commandant's office of reconnaissance and strike unmanned systems in the Kharkiv region are highly impressive," the report noted.

During the operation, drone operators identified and destroyed two Tigr armored vehicles, two BMP-2 armored infantry vehicles, one BTR-82A armored personnel carrier, and one 2S9 Nona-S self-propelled howitzer.

Additionally, an enemy personnel shelter was also eliminated.

Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry