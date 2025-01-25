US Senate Confirms Former Fox News Co-Host As Pentagon Chief

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: The US Senate narrowly confirmed former Fox News co-host Pete Hegseth as Pentagon chief on Friday, despite allegations of alcohol abuse and other fears about his ability to lead the world's most powerful military.

Three senators voted against Donald Trump's pick as secretary of defense, resulting in a 50-50 tie that required J.D. Vance to cast the deciding ballot -- only the second time in history a vice president has had to intervene to save a cabinet nominee.

The razor-edged result underscored concerns about Hegseth, who will take over the Pentagon with war raging in Ukraine, the Middle East volatile despite ceasefires in Lebanon and Gaza, and as Trump expands the military's role in security on the US-Mexico border.

The 44-year-old is a former Army National Guard officer who until recently worked as a co-host for Fox News -- one of Trump's favored television channels.

Hegseth has a combative media personality, fierce loyalty and telegenic looks -- common hallmarks in Trump's entourage.

Supporters say Hegseth's deployments in Afghanistan and Iraq give him the insight to run the Defense Department better than more experienced officials who would normally be considered for the job.

He has pledged to focus the military on "lethality" and to bring back "warrior culture" to the Pentagon.

In confirming him, Republicans brushed aside his lack of experience leading an organization anywhere near the size of the Defense Department -- the country's largest employer with some three million personnel.

They also approved Hegseth despite allegations of financial mismanagement at veterans' nonprofits where he previously worked, reports of excessive drinking, and allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in California.

Asked during his confirmation hearing last week about criticism he has faced, Hegseth said there was a "coordinated smear campaign" against him, and that he is "not a perfect person, but redemption is real."

Trump has stood by him, telling reporters Friday: "Pete's a very, very good man."



'Erratic and aggressive behavior'

But three Republicans -- senators Susan Collins, Mitch McConnell and Lisa Murkowski -- were unconvinced and voted against him.

Murkowski said on X the day before the Friday vote that "past behaviors Mr Hegseth has admitted to, including infidelity on multiple occasions, demonstrate a lack of judgment that is unbecoming of someone who would lead our armed forces."

Prior to his approval by the full Senate, lawmakers received an affidavit from Hegseth's former sister-in-law Danielle Hegseth that added to the allegations against him.

"I believe Hegseth has an alcohol abuse problem and was abusive to his ex-wife Samantha," the affidavit said, though it noted that Danielle Hegseth did not personally witness physical or sexual abuse by the incoming defense secretary.

Danielle Hegseth however said she "personally observed... Hegseth's erratic and aggressive behavior over many years," that she was subjected to emotional abuse by him, and that she was told by his ex-wife that she once hid from him in a closet because she "feared for her personal safety."

According to the affidavit, Hegseth also told his ex-sister-in-law that women should not work or have the right to vote.

During his combative confirmation hearing, Hegseth stuck to his opposition to diversity, equity and inclusion policies -- long a bugbear for Republicans -- saying they are "dividing troops inside formations, causing commanders to walk on eggshells, not putting meritocracy first."

But he sought to soften past remarks opposing women serving in combat, telling lawmakers that "women will have access to ground combat roles... given the standards remain high."

Three more of Trump's most contentious nominees will soon be grilled by lawmakers.

Kash Patel -- Trump's nominee to lead the FBI -- Tulsi Gabbard, his pick for director of national intelligence, and Robert F Kennedy Jr, the president's choice for secretary of health and human services, are expected to have Senate hearings next week.