Hair Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 18.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.5 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key countries US, India, China, Japan, Germany, UK, Canada, South Korea, France, and Italy Key companies profiled Amway Corp., CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Chatters GP Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Emami Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Hanz de Fuko, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, NATULIQUE, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Truefitt and Hill, Unilever PLC, and Wella International Operations Switzerland Sarl

Market Driver

The Hair Care Market is experiencing significant trends as consumers prioritize hair health and address various hair concerns. Shampoos and conditioners cater to different hair types, such as dry, oily, damaged scalp, colored, curly, and gray hair. Veg Keratin products, cruelty-free, and chemical-free options made from plant-based materials are increasingly popular. Protein-rich formulas help reduce breakage, while microbiome-centric products address allergic reactions. Hair maintenance is crucial for color-treated hair, leading to the growth of color-protecting shampoos and colorants. Salons and hair care establishments offer hair coloring services, and online stores provide easy access to hair grooming products. Hair styling products, such as gels, creams, lotions, and sprays, cater to various hair issues like frizz, heat styling, and environmental stressors. Specialty stores and e-commerce platforms offer a wide range of hair care products, including hair cleansing products, hair oil, and hair styling gel. Hair concerns like dandruff, hair loss, and greying are addressed with specialized hair care products. Self-esteem and social connection are driving factors in the personal care industry, with spa businesses offering hair treatments and hairdressing products.

The home salon service market has seen notable growth in regions such as North America, Europe, and APAC over the past decade. This trend is driven by the increasing availability of app-based salon service providers, offering consumers convenience through at-home grooming services. In India, for instance, Housejoy is a leading home and personal salon service provider. Through its mobile app, customers can easily order makeup, grooming, and spa services, with makeup artists meeting them at their preferred location. Housejoy offers various packages, including the Monthly Essential Package, Monthly Grooming Package, Tip to Toe Package, Skin Radiance Package, and Summer Skin Package, to encourage frequent usage.

Market Challenges



The Hair Care Market faces several challenges in addressing various hair issues such as damage, dryness, oily scalp, and colored or curly hair. Consumers seek out hair care solutions that cater to their specific needs, including vegan Keratin products, cruelty-free and chemical-free options made from plant-based materials, and protein-rich formulas for reducing breakage. Hair maintenance is crucial for those with long hair, multiple hairstyles, and color-treated hair, leading to a high demand for color-protecting shampoos and conditioners. Hair care establishments and salons offer hair coloring services, addressing concerns like greying and dandruff, while self-grooming products like shampoos, conditioners, oils, serums, gels, creams, lotions, and styling sprays are readily available in specialty stores and online. The hair care market is experiencing a challenge due to growing concerns about the health risks associated with certain hair care products. Chemicals and synthetic components in hair dyes, gels, serums, hairsprays, and other styling agents have been linked to various health issues. Diseases such as asthma, allergic reactions, non-Hodgkins lymphoma, breast cancer, and multiple myeloma have been reported in some users. To address this concern, there is a shift towards plant-derived hair care products. Companies are investing in research and development to produce safer alternatives, aiming to cater to health-conscious consumers. However, ensuring the safety and efficacy of these products remains a priority.

Segment Overview

This hair care market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Hair color

1.2 Shampoo

1.3 Conditioner 1.4 Others



2.1 Offline 2.2 Online



3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Hair color- The hair color segment of the global hair care market is experiencing significant growth, projected to continue at a steady pace during the forecast period. Factors driving this growth include the expanding geriatric population, who use hair colorants for graying and white hair, as well as changing fashion trends and the availability of new color shades appealing to younger generations. The hair color market's expansion is further fueled by the increasing number of salons and spas worldwide. However, manufacturers face challenges in producing less harmful and chemical-free hair colors, as unwanted chemicals can cause skin itchiness, allergies, and rashes. Consumers seek hair coloring solutions tailored to their hair type, scalp, and hairstyle. Online blog reviews and social media influencers play a crucial role in driving sales of hair colors from established brands by providing detailed product descriptions, including hair color shades, types, quality, and price points.

Research Analysis

The hair care market caters to the growing demand for maintaining healthy and beautiful hair. Damage from environmental factors, styling tools, and stress can lead to hair health concerns. Shampoo and conditioner are essential hair care products that cleanse and nourish the hair, while oils and serums provide additional hydration and protection. Liquids, gels, creams, lotions, and other forms offer various benefits such as volume enhancement, controlled release, stability enhancement, fiber strengthening, and fiber thickening. Hair care goes beyond personal grooming; it significantly impacts self-esteem and social connection. With the rise of antibacterial materials, hair care products now offer added benefits, including protection against scalp infections. The market for conditioners, shampoos, and hair oils continues to grow, with a focus on young people and those with specific hair concerns, such as cervical spondylosis, corporate workers, cervical injuries, and vehicle accidents. The hair care industry also prioritizes innovation, with cosmetic design playing a significant role in product development. The market for dyes and colors continues to thrive, offering a wide range of options for those seeking to express their individuality. Overall, the hair care market is a dynamic and evolving industry that caters to diverse needs and preferences.

Market Research Overview

The Hair Care Market encompasses a wide range of products designed to maintain and enhance the health and appearance of hair. These include shampoos, conditioners, oils, serums, gels, creams, lotions, and various hair styling products. The market caters to different hair types, such as dry, oily, damaged, colored, curly, and chemically treated hair. Veg Keratin products, cruelty-free, and chemical-free options made from plant-based materials are increasingly popular. Hair damage, dryness, and breakage are common issues addressed by hair care products. Damaged scalps, dandruff, hair loss, and greying are also addressed through specialized hair care solutions. Hair maintenance is essential for self-esteem and social connection, with salons and hair care establishments offering professional services. Hair coloring, color-treated hair, and gray hair coloring require color-protecting shampoos and conditioners. Long hair and multiple hairstyles necessitate various hair styling products. Hair care products address various hair concerns, such as frizz, heat styling tools, and environmental stressors. The market is driven by the beauty-conscious population, with Europe being a significant contributor. Microbiome-centric products, fiber strengthening, and fiber thickening are emerging trends. Allergic reactions to certain ingredients, such as parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate, and phthalates, have led to the demand for cleaner label products and eco-friendly initiatives. The market is diverse, with offerings from specialty stores, online stores, and various retail channels. Hair care products cater to different lifestyles, hair longevity, and human health issues. The market is also influenced by sustainable initiatives, green credibility, and celebrity endorsements. The Conditioner market, Shampoo market, and Hair oils market are significant segments within the Hair Care Market. The market caters to young people, women, and men, addressing their unique hair concerns. The market is also influenced by various hair issues, such as heredity, hormonal changes, medical disorders, and hair fall implants. E-commerce and pharmacies are significant retail channels, with the spa industry offering professional hair care services. The market is also influenced by various factors, such as advertising campaigns, volumizing dry shampoo, organic flax, and various hair styling products. The Hair Care Market is a dynamic and evolving industry, addressing various hair concerns and trends, while ensuring human health and sustainability.

