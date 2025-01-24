First Capital, Inc. Reports Annual And Quarterly Earnings

Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased $894,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Interest income increased $6.9 million when comparing the two periods due to an increase in the average tax-equivalent yield(1) on interest-earning assets from 3.96% for the year ended December 31, 2023 to 4.49% for the same period in 2024. Interest expense increased $5.7 million as the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased from 1.11% for the year ended December 31, 2023 to 1.73% for the same period in 2024, in addition to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities from $809.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to $850.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. As a result of the changes in interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, the tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) increased from 3.16% for the year ended December 31, 2023 to 3.20% for the same period in 2024. Refer to the accompanying average balance sheet for more information regarding changes in the composition of the Company's balance sheet and resulting yields and costs from the year ended December 31, 2023 to the year ended December 31, 2024.

Based on management's analysis of the Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) on loans and unfunded loan commitments, the provision for credit losses increased from $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was due to loan growth during the period, the increase in nonperforming assets during the year described later in this release, as well as management's consideration of macroeconomic uncertainty. The Bank recognized net charge-offs of $173,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $469,000 for the same period in 2023.

Noninterest income increased $24,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2023 primarily due to increases in gains on the sale of loans and service charges on deposit accounts of $133,000 and $59,000, respectively. These were partially offset by the Company recognizing a $374,000 loss on equity securities during the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to a $207,000 loss during the same period in 2023.

Noninterest expenses increased $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. This was primarily due to increases in professional fees, compensation and benefits, and other expenses of $663,000, $536,000 and $260,000, respectively, when comparing the two periods. The increase in professional fees is primarily due to increased costs associated with the Company's annual audit and fees being accrued for the Company's ongoing core contract negotiations. The increase in compensation and benefits is due to standard increases in salary and wages as well as increases in the cost of Company-provided health insurance benefits. The increase in other expenses included a $90,000 increase in the Company's support of local communities through sponsorships and donations, a $64,000 increase in check and debit card fraud losses, $30,000 in increased dues and subscriptions, and $25,000 in increased expenses related to employee training and education.

Income tax expense decreased $32,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023 resulting in an effective tax rate of 15.6% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 14.9% for the same period in 2023.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

The Company's net income was $3.3 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased $822,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. Interest income increased $1.6 million when comparing the periods due to an increase in the average tax-equivalent yield(1) on interest-earning assets from 4.20% for the fourth quarter of 2023 to 4.64% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Interest expense increased $693,000 when comparing the periods due to an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities from 1.51% for the fourth quarter of 2023 to 1.76% for the fourth quarter of 2024, in addition to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities from $821.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 to $859.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. As a result of the changes in interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, the tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) increased from 3.11% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 to 3.33% for the same period in 2024. Refer to the accompanying average balance sheet for more information regarding changes in the composition of the Company's balance sheet and resulting yields and costs from the quarter ended December 31, 2023 to the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Based on management's analysis of the ACL on loans and unfunded loan commitments, the provision for credit losses increased from $308,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 to $346,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The Bank recognized net charge-offs of $24,000 and $89,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Noninterest income increased $103,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The Company recognized increases in gain on sale of loans, service charges on deposit accounts, and an increase in the cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance policies of $56,000, $29,000, and $15,000, respectively, when comparing the two periods. These were partially offset by a $21,000 decrease in ATM and debit card fees. In addition, the Company recognized a $104,000 loss on equity securities during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to a $121,000 loss during the same period in 2023.

Noninterest expense increased $567,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023, due primarily to increases in professional fees, compensation and benefits, and occupancy and equipment expenses of $239,000, $162,000, and $66,000, respectively. The increase in professional fees is primarily due to increased costs associated with the Company's annual audit and fees being accrued for the Company's ongoing core contract negotiations. The increase in compensation and benefits is due to standard increases in salary and wages as well as increases in the cost of Company-provided health insurance benefits. The increase in occupancy and equipment expenses is primarily due to increased depreciation expense and facility repairs.

Income tax expenses increased $206,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. This was due primarily to the finalization of estimates associated with the Company's investment in solar tax credit producing facilities during 2024. As a result, the effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 17.3% compared to 13.3% for the same period in 2023.

Comparison of Financial Condition at December 31, 2024 and 2023

Total assets were $1.19 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $1.16 billion at December 31, 2023. Total cash and cash equivalents and net loans receivable increased $67.2 million and $16.8 million, respectively, from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024, while securities available for sale decreased $48.0 million during the same period. Deposits increased $41.2 million from $1.03 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.07 billion at December 31, 2024. The Bank had no borrowed funds outstanding at December 31, 2024 compared to $21.5 million in borrowings outstanding through the Federal Reserve Bank's BTFP at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonaccrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, and foreclosed real estate) increased from $1.8 million at December 31, 2023 to $4.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the nonaccrual classification of two commercial loan relationships totaling $2.6 million. Loans in the relationship are secured by a variety of real estate and business assets.

The Bank currently has 18 offices in the Indiana communities of Corydon, Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs, Palmyra, New Albany, New Salisbury, Jeffersonville, Salem, Lanesville and Charlestown and the Kentucky communities of Shepherdsville, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction.

Access to First Harrison Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available through the Bank's website at . For more information and financial data about the Company, please visit Investor Relations at the Bank's aforementioned website. The Bank can also be followed on Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“could” and“should,” and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor guarantees of future performance; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance.

Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; competition; the ability of the Company to execute its business plan; legislative and regulatory changes; the quality and composition of the loan and investment portfolios; loan demand; deposit flows; changes in accounting principles and guidelines; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release, the Company's reports, or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Joshua Stevens

Chief Financial Officer

812-738-1570

(1) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) measures are set forth at the end of this press release.