Tehran's Mixed Signals And Impact On Relations With Baku

Elnur Enveroglu
Iran-Azerbaijan relations are based on historical roots and are
of strategic importance for the South Caucasus. In turn, Tehran,
which has maintained diplomatic relations with Baku since
Azerbaijan regained its independence in 1991, has successfully
implemented this through a series of agreements signed with the
country in the political, economic and cultural areas.
As a mention to history, in early December 1991, former Iranian
Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati paid a visit to Baku, where he
had signed a number of agreements on political, economic, and
cultural cooperation and pledged to support Azerbaijan's membership
in the Organisation of the Islamic Conference (now the Organisation
of Islamic Cooperation). Within a few days after the visit, Iran
recognized Azerbaijan's independence on January 4, 1992, and opened
its consulate in Baku to establish full diplomatic relations.
However, diplomatic relations between these two Muslim countries
have not always been steady and straight. These relations have been
affected from time to time for several reasons, such as Iran's
support for Armenia at a time when Azerbaijan's territories were
under Armenian occupation - which is also one of the key
factors.
What pushes Islamic country leadership to double
standards?
Interestingly, in Iran, the supreme religious leader and the
presidential administration, which has a symbolic role in political
matters, contradict each other in their relations with regional
states due to differences of opinion.
Recall that on January 22 of this year, a meeting of the
Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Committee was held in Tehran, and
the parties reached agreements on cooperation in a number of
economic areas. Iran emphasized the importance of bilateral trade
revenues of $583 million with Azerbaijan in the last 11 months of
2024 for the parties. Besides, Iran expressed its hopes for
agreements in transportation, customs, energy, oil, gas,
electricity, water, banking, preferential trade, investment, and
other areas, that can open new avenues of collaboration and witness
further growth in bilateral trade relations.
All this confirms that Iran is an extremely interested party in
expanding economic relations with Azerbaijan and does not raise
serious doubts about Tehran's respect for the newly restored
diplomatic relations with Baku.
However, for some reason, double standards within Iran and the
emotional behaviour of the theocratic authorities cast a shadow
over Tehran's diplomacy.
As is known, the chargé d'affaires of the Iranian embassy in
Azerbaijan, Seyid Jafar Aghaei Maryan, was summoned to the Ministry
of Foreign Affairs last day. According to the information, during
the meeting, Azerbaijan expressed its discontent with the recent
open campaign against the country and its leadership in Iranian
press agencies close to the government.
The Ministry brought to the attention of the chargé d'affaires
that such steps are aimed at harming relations between the two
countries, and it is necessary to prevent them: "The chargé
d'affaires of Iran expressed regret over some unpleasant statements
and actions and promised to convey the matter to the competent
authorities of his country."
Certainly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' justified criticism
stems from the recent cheap provocations of provincial mullahs in
Iran, such as anti-Azerbaijani remarks in mosques, statements by
some Iranian MPs that contradict the state's policy, and so on. All
these situations fundamentally contradict Iran's political course
towards Azerbaijan. However, in order not to undermine its
credibility in diplomatic relations, Iran tried to convince the
other side by issuing a decree on the execution of the terrorist
who attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran. So why does Iran,
trying to justify itself, question its sincerity?
If the question arises, what does Iran gain from such behaviour,
then we can say that such a changeable position of Tehran harms not
Baku, but itself.
Tehran knows that Azerbaijan, which runs a sound diplomacy in
the South Caucasus, is the most powerful actor in the region.
Maintaining healthy relationships with it is a shield against the
Western threat emerging in another neighbouring state in the
region.
