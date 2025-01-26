NHRC Signs Cooperation Deal With Turkish Ombudsman

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Ombudsman Office of the Republic of Turkiye with the aim of supporting cooperation and strengthening partnership between the two parties, through utilising the expertise and capabilities available to them, to achieve a sustainable and effective response to all humanitarian and human rights activities within the competence of the parties.

The agreement was signed by Chairperson of National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah and Chief Ombudsman of Turkiye H E Mehmet Akarca.

The NHRC said in a statement yesterday that the agreement aims to intensify joint cooperation and develop strategies and action plans for each party, as well as the exchange of technical and institutional experiences between them, adding that the agreement stipulated that the parties, in compliance with the rules, regulations and directives in force in their countries, should cooperate to achieve common goals and visions in the areas of strengthening the national legislative framework.

This is in accordance with international agreements, participating in training programmes on human rights issues, conducting joint research, as well as conducting information and awareness-raising activities of common interest, and enhancing coordination between the parties to facilitate the implementation of their countries' international obligations in the field of human rights.

The statement explained that the agreement agreed that the implementation of cooperation between the parties should include the exchange of Information, laws and legislations, analytical materials and literature in the field of promoting and protecting human rights, as well as the exchange of experiences in the implementation of the parties' international obligations in the field of human rights, assistance in human rights issues and freedoms for citizens of Turkiye in Qatar, and citizens of Qatar in Turkiye in addition to mutual assistance in the field of promoting and protecting human rights and freedoms for citizens of both countries, in accordance with the competencies of the parties.

Al Attiyah, during her meeting with Chief Ombudsman of Turkiye H E Mehmet Akarca, reviewed the joint efforts between the committee and the office, noting that the agreement between the two parties will ensure the continuation of cooperation and building an effective partnership, expressing pride of cooperation with the Turkish Ombudsman, and confirming keenness to continue and develop cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

She added that Turkiye is one of the leading countries in the field of legislation related to women's rights, as it has signed the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), as well as the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence.