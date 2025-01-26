First Look Of Mithun Chakraborty From ‘The Delhi Files’ Features Him In Intense Avatar

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) The first look of the Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee, Mithun Chakraborty from the upcoming movie 'The Delhi Files' was unveiled on Sunday. It shows the senior in an intense avatar.

It features him reciting the of India with a burned tongue amidst a vacant corridor. Mithun appears rugged, with a white beard, reciting the Constitution passionately. This glimpse has generated immense excitement, highlighting Mithun's intense portrayal.

The is directed by Vivek Agnihotri, and promises to continue his tradition of generating shock value through its narrative. 'The Delhi Files' is a deeply emotional film for the director as it brings a significant chapter of Indian history to life on a grand scale. It explores the poignant Bengal tragedy, uncovering a lesser-known part of India's past.

With its impactful storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and stellar performances, the film promises to deliver a thought-provoking and unforgettable cinematic journey.

'The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter' is helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions, will be released worldwide on August 15, 2025.

Earlier, Vivek had shared pictures with veteran actor Anupam Kher. The director took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a video featuring throwback pictures of himself with his wife, producer Pallavi Joshi, and Anupam Kher. The director, who has worked with Anupam in films like 'The Kashmir Files' and 'The Vaccine War', expressed his gratitude for the special bond he shares with the actor, calling himself blessed to have the veteran actor by his side.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote,“Kher Saab isn't just an incredible actor but a friend who's more like family. Whether on-screen or off, your warmth and wisdom make every moment unforgettable. @AnupamPKher, truly blessed to have you by my side”.

Rumour mills are abuzz that Anupam Kher is set to collaborate with filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on his upcoming project, 'The Delhi Files'.