AMERICAN SWISS FOUNDATION CO-HOSTS 2025 FRIENDSHIP COCKTAIL AT THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Swiss Foundation (ASF) co-hosted the“Swiss-American Friendship Cocktail” reception during the 2025 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting alongside the Swiss-American Parliamentary Association, Swiss American Chamber of Commerce, and Accenture.The program featured remarks by key Swiss and American business and leaders, to include: Dr. Rahul Sahgal, CEO Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce and ASF Swiss Advisory Council Member; Marco Huwiler, Country Managing Director, Accenture Switzerland, and former member of the ASF's Swiss Advisory Council; ASF Vice Chair Ambassador Edward T. McMullen, Jr. (YL 1995), U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein (2017-2021); State Secretary Dr. Martina Hirayama, Head of the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation; Ambassador Alexandre Fasel, State Secretary of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs; Bradford Bell, Chargé d'Affaires, U.S. Embassy Bern; H.E. Dr. Ralf Heckner (YL 2001), Swiss Ambassador to the United States of America; and Riet Cadonau, Chairman of the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce.Markus U. Diethelm, Co-Chair of the ASF and Chair of the Swiss Advisory Council, remarked: "The United States, as the number one market for Swiss exports, exemplifies the strength and vitality of the Swiss-American bilateral relationship. Our success is built on trust, shared values, and the deep personal connections that drive collaboration and innovation. Person-to-person diplomacy is at the heart of this partnership-fostering mutual understanding and creating the relationships that make our shared achievements possible."Ambassador Edward T. McMullen Jr. (YL 1995), former U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland & Liechtenstein and Vice Chair of the ASF, remarked: "The Swiss-American Friendship Cocktail exemplifies the unique bond between our two nations, founded on shared values of liberty, innovation, and mutual respect. The ASF plays a vital role in fostering these connections, bringing together leaders committed to strengthening the partnership between Switzerland and the United States. Together, we are building a future that is bold, dynamic, and focused on excellence in every arena."Eunice Zehnder-Lai, ASF Board Member and Co-Chair of the Programs Committee, remarked: "The Swiss-American Friendship Cocktail is an opportunity to celebrate and strengthen the values that unite Switzerland and the United States. Our partnership with the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce in co-hosting the Friendship Cocktail underscores our dedication to creating connections that advance shared goals and mutual understanding. As Co-Chair of our Board's Programs Committee, I'm proud to see that our initiatives are fostering meaningful in-person dialogue and collaboration among leaders. "In addition to the three members of ASF's Executive Committee - ASF Co-Chair Markus U. Diethelm, Vice Chair Ambassador Edward McMullen, Jr. (YL 1995), and Programs Committee Co-Chair Eunice Zehnder-Lai - five additional ASF board members were in attendance: Gabriela Lippe-Holst (YL 2005), Matthew McKnight (YL 2014), Manuel Rybach (YL 2008), Bettina Schaller (YL 2011), and Paul Smyke. In addition to Dr. Rahul Sahgal, CEO of the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce and ASF Swiss Advisory Council Executive Committee member, there were five additional SAC members present: Jacqueline Hess (YL 2007), Daniel Kessler, Bettina Schaller (YL 2011), Roi Tavor, and Benjamin Tueck (YL 2021).The Swiss-American Friendship Cocktail was attended by distinguished members of both the Swiss and American communities, including business leaders, and members of the diplomatic corps.--About the American Swiss FoundationFounded in 1945 in response to World War II, the Foundation's mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders. Towards the end of the 20th century, two former U.S. Ambassadors to Switzerland, Shelby Cullom Davis and Faith Whittlesey, ushered in a new era for the small organization. They ultimately transformed the Foundation from an organization that was primarily social to one that focused on nurturing and investing in the next generation of leaders in both countries.In 1975, Ambassador Davis assumed an active leadership role with the Foundation. He served as chairman and president until 1989, and as honorary chairman until his passing in 1994. In 1989, Ambassador Whittlesey became chairman and president of the Foundation and launched the organization's flagship program, the Young Leaders Conference.Today, alumni of the conference number more than 1,500 leaders who shape the futures of the two countries, including members of U.S. Congress and Swiss parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and business executives, media professionals, and public policy experts. The American Swiss Foundation's mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders through inspirational programs to strengthen the shared values of liberty, the rule of law, and free enterprise.

Vanessa Beary

The American Swiss Foundation

+1 212-754-0130

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.