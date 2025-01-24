National CRNA Week: The House Of Representatives Recognizes The Contributions Of Crnas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (AANA) – In honor of National CRNA Week (Jan. 19-25, 2025), U.S. House Representatives Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Dave Joyce (R-OH), Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) and Paul Tonko (D-NY) again introduced a bipartisan House on the House floor, "Recognizing the roles and the contributions of America's Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and their critical role in providing quality healthcare for the public and the nation's for more than 150 years and through multiple public health emergencies and beyond."

National CRNA Week is an opportunity for the healthcare community and the greater public alike to reflect on the vital work and unique expertise of CRNAs and future CRNAs-residents enrolled in nurse anesthesiology programs--while recognizing the power and resilience of the profession.

This year's theme, "CRNAs: Exceptional Care. Innovative Leaders," acknowledges our education and training that puts patients first. These advanced-practice registered nurses have a well-deserved reputation for providing safe, effective, efficient, and compassionate care.

"CRNAs deliver more than 58 million anesthetics to patients, in traditional hospital surgical suites and obstetrical delivery rooms, critical access hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, Veterans Affairs hospitals, pain management facilities, and in our nation's military service," said AANA President Jan Setnor, MSN, CRNA, Col. (Ret), USAFR, NC. "We are appreciative of the recognition the House of Representatives' resolution brings to the profession and for all CRNAs who work tirelessly to provide the highest levels of patient safety in anesthesia care for our communities."

The congressional resolution also highlighted the role CRNAs play in rural healthcare, where they are often the only anesthesia provider at a facility. "...CRNAs are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America, enabling healthcare facilities in these medically underserved areas to offer obstetrical, surgical, trauma stabilization, and pain management services for millions of underserved and at-risk people."

"We are proud of the role all nurses and CRNAs play in keeping and maintaining that trust with our patients and whether they are in our rural or underserved areas, our urban hospitals or ambulatory surgical centers, patients remain our top priority," said Setnor. "As members of one of America's most trusted professions, CRNAs have always served on the front lines of patient care from the beginning, and we continue to answer the call to help keep patients healthy and safe."

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED