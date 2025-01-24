ACON Investments Signs Definitive Agreement To Invest In Kisabor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACON Investments (" ACON "), a private equity firm based in Washington, D.C., announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to invest in Food Brands Indústria de Produtos Alimentícios S.A. (" KiSabor " or the " Company "), a and distributor of branded consumer food products in Brazil. This represents ACON's 44th transaction in Latin America where it is currently deploying its fifth fund. The transaction is subject to the completion of certain conditions and terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004, KiSabor is based in the state of São Paulo and offers over 800 SKUs to more than 3,000 retailers and wholesalers. The Company's products include, among others, sauces and dressings, spices, flour products, food condiments and popcorn.

Through its investment, ACON will collaborate with KiSabor's management team to accelerate the Company's growth plans. The Company is led by Donizeti Ferreira, Chief Executive Officer, Flavia Tempeste, Chief Finance Officer and Leandro Tempeste, Industrial Director.

Donizeti Ferreira stated, "The entire management team is excited about our partnership with ACON. We look forward to working with ACON as we continue to grow the Company and further strengthen its position in the Brazilian branded consumer foods sector."

Flavia Tempeste commented, "ACON's global platform and expertise in the consumer and retail sectors will play a pivotal role in KiSabor's expansion. We are thrilled to embark on this next chapter of growth together." Leandro Tempeste added, "We are delighted to partner with ACON and are confident that they are the ideal partner to further build on KiSabor's remarkable legacy."

Rodrigo Galvão, Partner at ACON, stated, "KiSabor has established itself as a high-quality producer of branded consumer food products including offerings that capitalize on health-oriented consumers, and we are thrilled to have the Company join our portfolio. We expect, with this investment, to accelerate the expansion of its distribution network and brand presence throughout Brazil."

Diogo Yano, Director at ACON, added, "ACON has significant experience investing in the branded consumer food sector, including our recent successful exit from Dori, a leading Brazilian manufacturer and distributor of salty snacks and candy products. This investment demonstrates our continued enthusiasm about the category."

BR Finance served as KiSabor's exclusive financial advisor for this transaction.

ACON Investments, L.L.C. is a Washington, DC-based international private equity investment firm that manages private equity funds and special purpose partnerships that make investments in the United States, Latin America and Europe. With professionals in Washington, D.C., Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, São Paulo, Madrid, Mexico City and Bogotá, ACON has managed $7.2 billion in assets since inception and has a 29-year track record. For more information, visit .

