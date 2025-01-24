Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Dates For Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA ) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2024 results after the closes on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, with a call planned for Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 08:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, to discuss the results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 317-6003 for domestic participants and (412) 317-6061 for international participants.

The elite entry number is 2277823.

Additionally, interested parties may listen to a taped replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call's completion on February 26, 2025. This replay will run through March 5, 2025. The access number for a taped replay of the conference call is (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 using the following elite entry number: 4425510 . There will also be a webcast of the conference call accessible on the Company's investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" playaresort .

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., through its subsidiaries (NASDAQ: PLYA , "Playa"), is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa currently owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 24 resorts (8,627 rooms) under the following brands: Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Wyndham Alltra, Seadust, Kimpton, Jewel Resorts and The Luxury Collection. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best-in-class experience and exceptional value to guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. For more information, please visit .

